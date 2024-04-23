The Bioweapons War. Injections against Humanity, Problems and Solutions; Interview With Swedish Group Sverige Graskas
THE BIOWEAPONS WAR. Injections against humanity; Problems and solutions with Dr. Ana Mihalcea
With Swedish Subtitles:
BIOVAPENKRIGET Injektionerna mot mänskligheten; Problem och lösningar med Dr Ana Mihalcea(SV TEXT)
In Sweden the vaccination rate is over 71% of the population. I was invited by a group of activists to discuss by findings and research.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Get back to Nature - and get UV Sunlight:
https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/can-we-detox-nanotech-with-sunlight
Why are you still promoting EDTA and methylene Blue (especially) for this nano filament replication inhibition because neither of those things help—