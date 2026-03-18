I had the wonderful opportunity to speak with Ann Louise Gittleman, the First Lady Of Nutrition.

Continually breaking new ground in integrative and functional medicine, Ann Louise is a top nutritionist who was years before current trends like Paleo and Keto. She is internationally recognized as a pioneer in dietary, longevity, environmental, and women’s health issues. She is an award-winning New York Times bestselling author of over 35 books on health and nutrition including diet, detox, women’s health, men’s health, perimenopause, menopause, beauty and the environment. Described by Self Magazine as one of the Top Ten Notable Nutritionists in the United States , thousands of nutritionists, health coaches, and practitioners have benefited from her work.

Ann Louise Gittleman Website

About this episode:

In this enlightening conversation, the First Lady of Nutrition sits down with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, board-certified internal medicine physician and award-winning author. Over the past several years, Dr. Mihalcea has been examining the blood of patients suffering from mysterious, unexplained symptoms including long-haul COVID, using dark-field microscopy. She says she has yet to see a truly normal blood sample since the onset of COVID. What she’s observing is raising important questions. In this discussion, she explains how dark-field microscopy differs from traditional blood testing and why it can reveal patterns that standard lab work may miss, including blood clumping, strange self-assembling particles, and other abnormalities that may help explain persistent symptoms. Ann Louise and Dr. Mihalcea also explore possible contributing factors and why some people who never contracted COVID or received the vaccine may show similar findings. They also discuss emerging approaches being explored to support recovery—including EDTA therapy, nattokinase, methylene blue, DMSO, grounding, and more. If you’re someone who is struggling with unexplained symptoms—particularly after COVID infection—this thought-provoking conversation offers insights you won’t want to miss.