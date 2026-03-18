The COVID Effect: When The Blood Does Not Lie - Interview With The First Lady Of Nutrition
The COVID Effect: When the Blood Doesn’t Lie
I had the wonderful opportunity to speak with Ann Louise Gittleman, the First Lady Of Nutrition.
A Nutritional Visionary & Health Pioneer
Continually breaking new ground in integrative and functional medicine, Ann Louise is a top nutritionist who was years before current trends like Paleo and Keto. She is internationally recognized as a pioneer in dietary, longevity, environmental, and women’s health issues. She is an award-winning New York Times bestselling author of over 35 books on health and nutrition including diet, detox, women’s health, men’s health, perimenopause, menopause, beauty and the environment. Described by Self Magazine as one of the Top Ten Notable Nutritionists in the United States, thousands of nutritionists, health coaches, and practitioners have benefited from her work.
Ann Louise Gittleman Website
About this episode:
In this enlightening conversation, the First Lady of Nutrition sits down with Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, board-certified internal medicine physician and award-winning author. Over the past several years, Dr. Mihalcea has been examining the blood of patients suffering from mysterious, unexplained symptoms including long-haul COVID, using dark-field microscopy. She says she has yet to see a truly normal blood sample since the onset of COVID. What she’s observing is raising important questions. In this discussion, she explains how dark-field microscopy differs from traditional blood testing and why it can reveal patterns that standard lab work may miss, including blood clumping, strange self-assembling particles, and other abnormalities that may help explain persistent symptoms. Ann Louise and Dr. Mihalcea also explore possible contributing factors and why some people who never contracted COVID or received the vaccine may show similar findings. They also discuss emerging approaches being explored to support recovery—including EDTA therapy, nattokinase, methylene blue, DMSO, grounding, and more. If you’re someone who is struggling with unexplained symptoms—particularly after COVID infection—this thought-provoking conversation offers insights you won’t want to miss.
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I have been taking EDTA and ascorbic acid for a few years now.
And I think it is BY FAR the best thing anyone can take to help the health issues so many people have now, vaxxed And Unvaxxed.
Its so great that every time my wife or I see some person who is sick or dying or has the brainfog or just looks like shit, we Always say "I wonder what twice a day or fasting EDTA and ascorbic acid would do to help them?"
I think it would help a Lot.
Good luck trying to tell most people that though.
You want me to take this 100 year old nontoxic amino acid with all these scary internet articles about it?
Yes. I mean if you want to get Better, but its your life, do what you want.
And Every Single One of those fearporn articles about EDTA is bullshit.
I could waste 10000 more keystrokes debunking out how stupid and fake they are but meh.
The Only Reason all those scary articles about EDTA are even out there is because it Works, and works better than Anything else.
What, do you think mainstream medical is trying to help you now?
No, they are in fact trying to kill you, and All of us.
So Dont just sit around and Let Them.
Hoping and Praying doesnt stop a biological weapon.
Fasting alone or grounding or Any diet doesnt stop a biological weapon.
The Solution To the biological weapon Does stop the biological weapon though. Imagine that.
So if you care about your health and want to stop their transhuman biodigital convergence, at least in your own body, I personally think everyone should get this:
https://arizonanatural.com/products/edta-600mg
And this:
https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/vitamin-c-crystals-powder
And Read This.
https://arizonanatural.com/blogs/edta-resource-hub/3-common-mistakes-made-when-taking-edta
Or if you dont like NOW FOODS, get Another brand of 'Vitamin C as ascorbic acid crystals', there are a ton of them.
But oral calcium disodium EDTA is Not just another vitamin, you cannot just take it whenever with whatever or it wont Work.
You actually need to take it Correctly.
Like the medication that it is.
And if you Do, I think you will be glad you did.
And THEN you can tell Other people how to take the Solution correctly.
Im not wasting all these keystrokes for My health, we're doing Great.
Im wasting all these keystrokes For You.
And all those other people out there who still dont know, that You know and can tell and I Cannot.
Choose to Live, people.
Wake Up and Fight!!!!!
Stop waiting for God to help you, God helps those who help Themselves.
Because if you choose to do nothing, you are making a choice too.
The wrong one in my opinion but good luck to us all.
There's never enough repetition in teaching as ignorance is endless. Thank you for your compassionate patience, Dr. Ana