Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Bee Gee's avatar
Bee Gee
Mar 18

I have been taking EDTA and ascorbic acid for a few years now.

And I think it is BY FAR the best thing anyone can take to help the health issues so many people have now, vaxxed And Unvaxxed.

Its so great that every time my wife or I see some person who is sick or dying or has the brainfog or just looks like shit, we Always say "I wonder what twice a day or fasting EDTA and ascorbic acid would do to help them?"

I think it would help a Lot.

Good luck trying to tell most people that though.

You want me to take this 100 year old nontoxic amino acid with all these scary internet articles about it?

Yes. I mean if you want to get Better, but its your life, do what you want.

And Every Single One of those fearporn articles about EDTA is bullshit.

I could waste 10000 more keystrokes debunking out how stupid and fake they are but meh.

The Only Reason all those scary articles about EDTA are even out there is because it Works, and works better than Anything else.

What, do you think mainstream medical is trying to help you now?

No, they are in fact trying to kill you, and All of us.

So Dont just sit around and Let Them.

Hoping and Praying doesnt stop a biological weapon.

Fasting alone or grounding or Any diet doesnt stop a biological weapon.

The Solution To the biological weapon Does stop the biological weapon though. Imagine that.

So if you care about your health and want to stop their transhuman biodigital convergence, at least in your own body, I personally think everyone should get this:

https://arizonanatural.com/products/edta-600mg

And this:

https://www.nowfoods.com/products/supplements/vitamin-c-crystals-powder

And Read This.

https://arizonanatural.com/blogs/edta-resource-hub/3-common-mistakes-made-when-taking-edta

Or if you dont like NOW FOODS, get Another brand of 'Vitamin C as ascorbic acid crystals', there are a ton of them.

But oral calcium disodium EDTA is Not just another vitamin, you cannot just take it whenever with whatever or it wont Work.

You actually need to take it Correctly.

Like the medication that it is.

And if you Do, I think you will be glad you did.

And THEN you can tell Other people how to take the Solution correctly.

Im not wasting all these keystrokes for My health, we're doing Great.

Im wasting all these keystrokes For You.

And all those other people out there who still dont know, that You know and can tell and I Cannot.

Choose to Live, people.

Wake Up and Fight!!!!!

Stop waiting for God to help you, God helps those who help Themselves.

Because if you choose to do nothing, you are making a choice too.

The wrong one in my opinion but good luck to us all.

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J.-J.'s avatar
J.-J.
Mar 18

There's never enough repetition in teaching as ignorance is endless. Thank you for your compassionate patience, Dr. Ana

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