I did a couple segments on United News Network about Transhumanism and Nanotechnology. These can easily be shared for people to understand what this means. I discuss dual purpose use.
I am not so sure they failed, as Sunny states, since the human blood is getting worse around the world. On my weekly show, Truth Science and Spriti, I have some amazing live blood researchers and practitioners lined up that will show you that what I am seeing in the blood is seen by many practitioners. Don’t miss tomorrows show, where Maria Crisler features her amazing 3 D Echo Microscopy of the self assembly nanotechnology in human blood.
PLEASE TEST ANIMAL BLOOD!! ESPECIALLY FIELD OR PASTURE ANIMALS,,, IF STRUCTURES ARE PRESENT THAN ITS THE CHEM TRAILS OR CHEM TRAIL RAIN!! IF SO,, THE CHEM TRAIL CONTAMINANTS SHOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF CLEAN AIR CLEAN WATER LAWS RIGHT? HAS MAXIMUM VOLTAGE BEEN APPLIED TO THE STRUCTURES IN THE BLOOD? ANY THING THAT CONDUCTS ELECTRICITY OR CAN HANDLE VOLTAGE WILL HAVE A BREAKING POINT,,
A.I.'s Paradox: The Cosmic Battle in the Higher Realities
"In the ancient Christian Coptic texts, now known as Gnostic texts, it is said that there exists the real spirit and the artificial spirit. The artificial spirit is created by Yaldabaoth, whose ultimate goal is to keep us spiritually deprived and detached from the source in his fraudulent creation. The best way to describe the artificial spirit is the ego and the desire for materialistic things; this always drives humanity. Desire leads to lust, jealousy, and hatred. Also, when you gain something materialistic, the 'good feeling' doesn't last long; soon you will desire for more. This desire leads to creating the technology that will ultimately bring forth Yaldabaoth and his creations. The first symbol that comes to my mind is the Ouroboros, a symbol of the snake eating its own tail. It's the closed circle, the cycle of repeating, and the answer to the question of who is older: the chicken or the egg. In Gnostic teaching, Yaldabaoth was the creation or a mistake of the wisdom Goddess Sophia. After she realized the mistake she made, she tried to hide her abomination, but that backfired. In a last attempt, she embodied the godly spirit inside humans so they could oppose the evil force and the artificial spirit. Indeed, our inner spiritual energy is considered to be the feminine divine energy that, once raised, can help you escape the trap. The entire purpose of technology is to mimic nature, to play God, just like Yaldabaoth is attempting to be the one and only God, creating his reality and Universe based on the real one or mimicking the formless consciousness."
