The Fight of our Soul – Tyranny in Medicine and the Battle for Honor, Integrity, and Love Or what "Let Doctors be Doctors" really means
The recent attacks by the American Board of Internal Medicine against Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Ryan Cole, and others, as well as the conviction of Dr. Simone Gold to jail, has made a deep impact in the realization of how the medical system has become corrupted beyond salvation. Full on war has been declared on excellent physicians with…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.