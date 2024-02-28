Here are the interview links.
In this interview, I discuss more in depth recent research findings regarding the fluorescent skin findings as a sign of nanotechnology contamination.
You can see the mice have the exact frontal distribution of the flourescent glow when contaminated with nanotechnology as humans do.
I explain how the metals in vaccines have multiple uses in humans, from polymerization catalysts for self assembly nanotechnology to military surveillance.
I explain that it is EDTA specifically in the patents that are mentioned as the antidote for self assembly repication, not Zeolite. I have evaluated many hundreds of patients with live blood analysis and have not found Zeolite to be effective in clearing the blood, hence would use it as an adjunct, not primary mode of detoxification. However, if you are unable to take EDTA, it is a gentle detoxification method.
Of course, people make their own choices based on their level of acceptance.
The premise that what we are finding in the blood is Graphene oxide is incorrect, they are hydrogel polymer plastics as Clifford Carnicom and I have shown in extensive testing.
You can find those on my substack.
Graphene can be a definite component at a nano scale, and that can also be removed with EDTA. Here is an excellent presentation with the late Dr Michael Roth
EDTA Detoxification for Metals, Graphene and Hydrogel
EDTA also has been studied for decades and verifiably removes all heavy metals in large quantities, as seen here after an IV of 1500mg EDTA. It increases the urinary excretion of for example Lead by over 4500%
I recommend the patented Medfive system developed by Cardiologist Dr Roberts and honorable Judge Ben Zvenia, ND for atherosclerosis reversal with impressive case studies you can find on the website. Get detoxified and your artery cleaned out!
THE MOST DEADLY PRODUCT IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND - My Interview On SGT Report
I have see this already.
Great Video.
Question:
We know the self assembling Nanobots inside... many have shown this like LA QUINTA COLUMNIA.
What I would like your opinion is this:
For what purpose are they inside.
What doe they do?
You see in my research they are a technology called NEURAL LACE.
And in my research they are part of a much greater plan that includes STARLINK as the backbone to it.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/klaus-schwab-darpa-harvard-elon-musk
These Nanobots serve a purpose and we know they are in this.
So we must ask the question: To what purpose.
And you will find that my research on the purpose of this technology is valid.
I take edta super smart supplement. Edta supplement helps to clean detox my system. It makes it much harder for them.
I also use loreal metal Remover shampoo.