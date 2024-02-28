Here are the interview links.

SGT report on bitchute

SGT report on rumble

In this interview, I discuss more in depth recent research findings regarding the fluorescent skin findings as a sign of nanotechnology contamination.

You can see the mice have the exact frontal distribution of the flourescent glow when contaminated with nanotechnology as humans do.

I explain how the metals in vaccines have multiple uses in humans, from polymerization catalysts for self assembly nanotechnology to military surveillance.

I explain that it is EDTA specifically in the patents that are mentioned as the antidote for self assembly repication, not Zeolite. I have evaluated many hundreds of patients with live blood analysis and have not found Zeolite to be effective in clearing the blood, hence would use it as an adjunct, not primary mode of detoxification. However, if you are unable to take EDTA, it is a gentle detoxification method.

Of course, people make their own choices based on their level of acceptance.

The premise that what we are finding in the blood is Graphene oxide is incorrect, they are hydrogel polymer plastics as Clifford Carnicom and I have shown in extensive testing.

You can find those on my substack.

Graphene can be a definite component at a nano scale, and that can also be removed with EDTA. Here is an excellent presentation with the late Dr Michael Roth

EDTA Detoxification for Metals, Graphene and Hydrogel

EDTA also has been studied for decades and verifiably removes all heavy metals in large quantities, as seen here after an IV of 1500mg EDTA. It increases the urinary excretion of for example Lead by over 4500%

I recommend the patented Medfive system developed by Cardiologist Dr Roberts and honorable Judge Ben Zvenia, ND for atherosclerosis reversal with impressive case studies you can find on the website. Get detoxified and your artery cleaned out!

