The Polyphenol Flavonoid Family – Natural Potent Help for Long Covid, Vax Injury, Shedding and Acute Covid Prevention and Recovery – from Quercetin, to Hesperidin, Fisetin and Luteolin.
Finding the purposeful good in all things – if we look at the entire pandemic, it has been great to bringing awareness to nutritional health and the medicinal properties of natural supplements and Vitamins.
Traditionally trained doctors who have brought early treatments for Covid19 forward suddenly were talking about Vitamins like D and C, about Zinc and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.