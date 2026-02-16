Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Sally
Feb 16

I would caution, playing God is what destroyed Atlantis and Lemurian with it

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Ellie
Feb 16

Sounds a lot like the Tower of Babel account in the Bible.

The book We Are As Gods should give people pause.

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