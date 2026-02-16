Many people ask me where I think we are at with Transhumanism. I think it is important to listen to the thought leaders and experts and I highly recommend following their discussions. Whatever your persuasion is, you can learn about their ideas and factual knowledge of the state of Artificial Intelligence and the ongoing transformation of our world.

Ray Kurzweil recently predicted that we will in the next 10 years see a progress in human and technological evolution that would equate the last century. Let that sink in, for in the last century we have made mind boggling progress.

Peter Diamanids, MD, Author of the upcoming book “We are As Gods” on his podcast Moonshots interviewed with other AI experts Ray Kurzweil.

They debate that Artificial General Intelligence is here or imminent, and that the merging of humans with AI is happening now.

They discuss creating personal Avatars, reviving every dead person who ever lived via AI, Cryonics - the science of freezing yourself for the purpose of revival by nanotechnology and AI and much more. They discuss the idea of consciousness - but have no understanding of a spiritual self.

The idea of Transhumanists is to live as Gods, as Diamandis explains in his book. All of them discuss years of turbulence as human beings face the problem of purpose while being replaced by AI. For them utopia will be their fusion with AI and becoming 1000x more intelligent than any human.

The conversation is very intelligent, and if you want to understand the state of our world today, it is worth listening to them, so you can be prepared and make decisions for your own life as these changes manifest at lightening speed.

They are not alone, if you have listened to Elon Musk at the World Economic Forum with his prediction that there will be more humanoid robots then humans in a very short amount of time. I do not agree with Elon that we are alone in the universe - I think that is technocratic propaganda - given 11 Billion inhabitable planets in our Galaxy alone. Elon claims he is an Alien. Listen carefully at what he says.

However, he is quite serious about expanding to other planets and star systems due to possible impending global earth catastrophe. We do not have to look far, for imagine the millions of tons of geoengineering nanoparticles exploding in the atmosphere, or the over 90% likelihood that Artificial Intelligence will exterminate humanity. Again, listen to them, so you know that this is not science fiction, but science fact.