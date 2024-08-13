THE SUBVERSION PROCESS Yuri Bezmenov (KGB Staff) Model What to look for before the 2020 Elections

In 1984, KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov (writing under the name "Thomas D. Schuman" after his defection) wrote, "Love Letter to America", and beginning on page 17 through page 45 describes the Soviet (Russian) long term strategic subversion process. This is a .pdf version of a powerpoint outlining Bezmenov's work. This paper describes some of the forces and techniques influencing and practiced by ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, the Democrat Party, Marxists, Leftist Media and other detractors of the United States. The original document may be found at: https://archive.org/details/BezmenovLoveLetterToAmerica.

We have been discussing that this war is one of mind control. Literally, in the sense of self assembly nanotechnology in the COVID19 injections changing humans and uploading them to the cloud to create their digital AI controlled twin. But also in all aspects of reality is mind control going on. We are being told there is no difference between a man and a woman. One would think only an idiot would proclaim that, but it is as the famous Asch conformity mind experiment showed, it is easy to manipulate weak people and make them repeat a blatant lie, because the rest of the group insists that lie is a reality. Many unconscious humans are very weak, and are easily controllable through peer pressure. This is not a function of education, as we have seen many highly educated individuals are incapable of thinking for themselves as the threat of ostracism is overwhelming to their identity.

“Nearly 75% of the participants in the conformity experiments went along with the rest of the group at least one time.”

This is why those people who were able to resist the tremendous pressure of the “safe and effective” COVID bioweapon propaganda have shown such unique strength and resiliency. There most certainly exists extraordinary power in the ability to say “NO”.

The point of social engineering is to change perception of group think, the greatest disease of human consciousness to date. People would rather take a COVID bioweapon shot than be ostracized, they believe in “safe and effective” because paid CIA actors on television tell them to. They believe that child mutilation for sex change surgery is equality in the name of tolerance. This mind poison is classical communist methodology to convert a democratic society into a socialist dictatorial slavery. They are just following the textbook, read the manual.

Since this is a military war against the civilian population it is important to note that the book “The Art of War” from the military strategist and leader Sun-Tzu who lived in the 5th century BCE is required reading at any Army College. The basis of winning any war is deception. Well, looks like the authors of our dystopian plot read that book too, since we are experiencing an unprecedented scale of deception - to the degree of total satanic inversion of all of society and moral values.

Every aspect of the subversion principles have been applied, the ridicule of all moral values, the corruption of justice. The ridiculous abuse of legal power against political figures - consider the world leaders that were assassinated after speaking out against the COVID narrative - all aspects of the strategy can be found in our recent history.

We have seen a lot of this too, bad actors, infiltrators and more.

Our future generation has been corrupted by the WOKE social engineering program and many of them mentally crippled for life.

The national dept has been worsened by every administration in the long term plan to subvert and destroy the United States. We have seen the undermining of police force and the support for vandalism, illegal immigration, homelessness and more.

The entire diversity program is meant to attack our nation.

Our reality is completely satanically inverted, just as described:

We know about the cancel culture, that in many countries is getting worse, since this is a global ideological attack on behalf of the One World Order.

Education in the US has been ruined. The only way not to have indoctrinated kids is to home school.

Ask AI to show you a picture of the founding fathers and you will be lied to.

The judicial system is hopelessly corrupted in the US as we have seen over the last 4 years and more

Our country is being systematically destroyed according to a socialist ideological textbook that a Russian defector explained quite to the point. The most important weapon is the MANIPULATION OF PERCEPTION. That is psychological warfare, that can also be enforced via the remote world mind control grid. Every aspect of socal structure can be attacked, since our electrical brain signals are easily manipulated by TV monitors, smart phone, trojan horse mind viruses spread via social media. People have not yet understood that digital viruses can attack a biological system and brain and entrain the brain via programming. It cannot be overstated that the military battlespace of the future that is here is the mind. This is why the CIA and all arms of the military since the 1940’s have focused on subverting the mind of populations.

“If both the past and the external world exists only in the mind, and if the mind itself is controllable - what then?” - George Orwell in 1984

The 4 Stages of Ideological Subversion have been described here:

Stage 1: Demoralization

Demoralization is the first stage of ideological subversion, and it involves the systematic undermining of a society’s moral and ethical foundations. Bezmenov explained that this process typically takes 15–20 years, roughly the time needed to educate one generation. During this stage, foreign agents seek to infiltrate educational institutions, media, and cultural platforms to influence the minds of young people. The goal is to instill a sense of disillusionment, moral relativism, and a rejection of traditional values. In the demoralization phase, individuals are conditioned to question their own cultural identity, history, and societal norms. The emphasis is on creating a sense of instability and disorientation within the target population. This sets the stage for the subsequent phases of ideological subversion.

Stage 2: Destabilization

Once demoralization has taken root, the next stage is destabilization. This phase is characterized by the weakening of essential institutions and structures within the society. Bezmenov pointed out that this process can be expedited if foreign influence successfully manipulates the political, economic, and defense systems. Key sectors such as law enforcement, military, and intelligence are targeted to compromise the nation’s ability to respond to external and internal threats. Destabilization aims to create a state of crisis, fostering a sense of insecurity and anxiety among the population. Economic instability, social unrest, and political polarization become prominent features of this stage, laying the groundwork for further manipulation.

Stage 3: Crisis

The third stage of ideological subversion is the crisis phase. By this point, the society is in a state of chaos, with heightened tension and a breakdown of trust in institutions. Bezmenov highlighted that this crisis could manifest in various forms, including political upheaval, economic collapse, or social unrest. The goal is to push the society to a breaking point where people are desperate for solutions, paving the way for radical change. During the crisis phase, external forces may exploit the vulnerabilities within the society, offering alternative ideologies or solutions. This creates an opportunity for a shift in power dynamics and the imposition of foreign ideologies on the now susceptible population.

Stage 4: Normalization