Ep. 2135: Dr. Ana Mihalcea - The Transhuman Agenda Exposed | Take FiVe

I was invited for a discussion with Pastor Dave Scarlett on His Glory TV to discuss the Transhumanist Agenda. I explain the dangers of extreme acceleration of AI development towards Artificial General Intelligence and ultimately Super Intelligence which threatens to exterminate all of humanity. I explain how the nano and microrobots within the blood of humanity under the control of AI is putting everyone in danger. I explain how the antidote described in the Moderna Patent, EDTA combined with Vitamin C as well as other molecules have been helpful to reverse clinical symptoms of nanotechnology contamination. My approach includes reversal of all diseases of aging through clinical therapies in conjunction with detoxification of the blood.

