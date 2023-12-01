The Washington State Medical Licensing Commission Dropped The Case Against Me, Accuser Retracted Accusation
I am overjoyed to share this news. I was accused of scaring people with telling them there is Nanotechnology in their blood. The second accusation was that I should not have a medical license because I am a student at Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment.
The fact that the Comission investigated what I say about Nanotechnology and decided not to proceed wit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.