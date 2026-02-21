Many of the transhumanists are mentioned in the Epstein files and Epstein wrote in his emails that he knew Ray Kurzweil and Peter Diamandis well. I have been writing about them in other substacks:

The Singularity Countdown: AGI by 2029, Humans Merge with AI, Intelligence 1000x | Ray Kurzweil - Elon Musk At WEF On Colonizing Space

In these files, the connection between these head figures become clear. Kurzweil Epstein connection is spelled out.

Marvin Minsky, the father of AI was the mentor for Ray Kurzweil for 50 years.

Epstein states that he knows both Diamandis and Kurzweil well in 2017:

Humanity Plus is a Transhumanist Organization and has Epstein connections:

Humanity+ (also Humanity Plus; formerly the World Transhumanist Association) is a non-profit international educational organization that advocates the ethical use of technologies and evidence-based science to improve the human condition.

Looks like Humanity Plus was doing the money laundering for Goertzel procuring scientific connections similar to prostitution pimping…

Many names that I have been writing about for years now appear in the Epstein files.

Here is a list of people of interest discussed with Epstein by Ben Goertzel:

Ben Goertzel is a computer scientist, artificial intelligence (AI) researcher, and businessman. He helped popularize the term artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Finally, Goertzel got Google connected… Kurzweil, Larry Page etc…

To be continued….