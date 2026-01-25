Many people are aware of the covert military industrial complex geoengineering weather warfare operations. While some States in the US have introduced legislation to ban geoengineering, it is still happening, destroying our biosphere and poisoning all life, including human beings. As the airplanes spray their poisonous fumes from above, we on the ground stand seemingly helpless watching the very air we breathe be made a toxic concoction, and to those sensitive soon the headaches, the chronic fatigue sets in, signs that the poisons have arrived in our bodies. We have no defense, for we cannot stop breathing.

Because these are covert military operations, no legislation helps, since these are protected under the shield of secret government operations.

It seems there is not much we can do, but there is something, and it is powerful. OUR INTENTION. Let me explain.

The science of Quantum Physics helps us understand that our intention and focus creates the world around us. Lynne McTaggert has conducted many studies on Intention that have a global effect. These experiments have verifiably shown that violence and death in war zones have decreased significantly. Please see her website and below experiment in Sri Lanka

The intention Experiment - Lynne McTaggert

By the summer of 2008, Lynne decided it was time to move beyond seeds and leaves and test whether collective intention could heal conflict on a global scale. Partnering once again with Dr. Gary Schwartz of the University of Arizona, she designed an audacious experiment: to determine if focused group thought could reduce violence in a war zone. Inspired by studies from the Transcendental Meditation organization showing reduced conflict during large-scale meditations, Lynne assembled a distinguished scientific team that included Dr. Jessica Utts, statistician at the University of California, Irvine; Dr. Roger Nelson, founder of the Global Consciousness Project; and Princeton’s Dr. Robert Jahn and Dr. Brenda Dunne of the PEAR laboratory. Together, they planned a live, weeklong experiment to coincide with the International Day of Peace, from September 14–21, 2008. The chosen target was war-torn Sri Lanka, where a 25-year civil war between government forces and the Tamil Tigers had claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. The Foundation for Coexistence (FCE), led by peace activist Dr. Kumar Rupesinghe, provided reliable real-time data on daily casualties, allowing Lynne’s team to track measurable changes in violence before, during, and after the event. More than 15,000 participants from 65 countries joined online to send a collective intention each day for peace in Sri Lanka’s northern and eastern provinces. During the experiment week, violence unexpectedly spiked as government forces launched a major offensive. Yet, in the weeks that followed, both deaths and injuries dropped dramatically—deaths by 74 percent and injuries by nearly half—falling well below predicted levels. Statistical modeling by Dr. Utts confirmed that this sharp decline represented a marked deviation from the two-year trend leading up to the experiment. Dr. Nelson’s analysis of the Global Consciousness Project’s network of random event generators showed synchronized shifts during the exact minutes of the group meditations, consistent with other moments of global emotional coherence. Furthermore, it turned out that the increased violence during the intention week was due to decisive battles that turned around the entire course of the war; within six months, the 25-year war was over. Beyond data, the most profound effects were personal. Thousands of participants reported extraordinary sensations—waves of energy, deep connection, and overwhelming compassion. Many described enduring changes afterward: improved relationships, greater calm, forgiveness, and a heightened sense of unity with others. Whether coincidence or consciousness, the Peace Intention Experiment suggested that collective thought might hold the power to influence not only the outer world but the inner lives of those who participate in it.

Geoengineering is warfare and it has known casualties. Not just our earth and nature is suffering but people are sickened and experience accelerated death over time being exposed to the toxic poisons sprayed.

Researchers have found not just toxic heavy metals in the chemtrail exhaust, but also synthetic biology and engineered biowarfare agents. It is OUR MILITARY that is doing this to its own population, that very top secret shadow government.

Here is a slide from Nikki Florio on just some of the poisons found in chemtrails:

I have written many Substacks over the years on this topic, they are worth reviewing and there are more than this:

What I have been doing when I see the airplanes above my head spraying chemtrails is this:

First, I calm myself and neutralize any emotion that might come up having this toxic waste sprayed right over my head. I will my mind with peace and unconditional love.

It is important to not be emotional when stating the intention for you want to come from the highest good, the greatest wisdom. The focus and intention is the protection of life, not just my own but all life forms, the trees, flora and fauna, animals, fellow human beings and the earth.

In that state of awareness of interconnectedness, I visualize the atoms and molecules and then even their most minute subatomic particles that in carry spin - and in that their full information of the chemtrail. The matter that is being sprayed above consists of subatomic particles that are living things programmed with intent - even if their intent is poisonous. In this case, I am aware of the frequency signature intention of those who are spraying it, those who chemically composed it, those to gave the orders to covertly wage ware against life and own the weather. See, intention is traceable in consciousness, whatever you think has your signature on it. Every act, every intention is loaded with information. Then I command to neutralize the poison and send its intent and information back to the sender 10000 fold.

I do this with every airplane I see spraying chemtrails and every chemtrail in the sky. I pause from what I do, or pull over my car if I am driving, pause for a moment, center, and send the poison back from where it came from in its entire chain of command and manufacturing.

Our worldwide intention is very powerful, this is why mind control exists. We are powerful Observers, this is why every government wants to make sure they control the information you see and consume for it creates reality.

I do not wish harm upon others, but will not stand by action-less and see my world and health destroyed. I will see the trees healthy, the atmosphere, water and food clean, and see this world lifted to a frequency that respects life and this earth, a planet that is a living being.

Imagine for a moment if tens of thousands of people start focusing on neutralizing the poison in the air. If you are not comfortable sending the intention back, then don’t, simply see our earth restored and the atmosphere cleaned. Whatever you do must resonate with your soul, your highest good, your spiritual self. Make sure that whatever you project gives you a sense of harmony with life.

In my Christmas post I shared a story of Jesus from the Masters of the Far East, who exemplified and explained how intention can be used for self protection.

As we cultivate detached unconditional love towards life as a collective we can create a better future. When I looked at this past weeks World Economic Forum Davos event I asked myself - these are the Leaders of this world?

Power, Dominance, Technology, Conquest, Competition, Profit, Profit, Profit.

Maybe it is the simple people who want to appreciate life, breathe clean air, watch their children grow up healthy, enjoy the wonder and miracle of just being alive who develop a civilization that considers our planet and our place in the universe on a grander scale. Those people would have learned conscience, and would be incapable of poisoning others via airplanes for a paycheck. Just as those of us doctors who listened to their conscience and could never again prescribe any vaccines poisoning the receiver, regardless of the consequences for their own life.

At some point, PROFIT and COMPETITION as a way of life just does not cut it anymore but soulful and mindful living in harmony with life is the next step in evolution. The intention of control and destruction of others cannot give us a future without self destruction - for what you do to others will be done unto you. The universal law of cause and effect is absolute.

I invite you to contemplate this and create your own version of Geoengineering Mitigation Intention. However you see it, is your way. Make sure that you cultivate a place of love for life, never one of harm. You see yourself as a vessel of the continuity of harmonious life and respect for nature. From that place you create your intention. Maybe you want to create groups in your community. Maybe you pause with your family and children and see the most beautiful blue sky in your imagination, evaporating the streaks of chemtrails into nothing.

Practice it every day and celebrate when your skies are clean. You are doing it. We are doing it. We are healing the Earth.

If our intention can bend metal spoons, what is a few geoengineering chemtrail particles?

I do the same every day with the Shadow Government and those who control this earth on every level seen and unseen and visualize a healed Earth and the greatest potential future for humanity, the release of free energy technologies, healing, antigravity propulsion and more.

If you would like, I invite you to post your own experiences and successes in Healing Intention work for our planet below. If we can heal humans at a distance, we can heal and clean our skies.

Thank you and Godspeed to you. May you be overcome with love for this beautiful planet we inhabit and the mystery of life itself.

Earth Day 2017: Nasa's best photos showing the beauty of our planet from space