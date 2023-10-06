Today at 4 pm PST - If You Ever Doubted Nanotech/ CDB In The Blood, This Symposium Will Blow Your Mind. Self Assembly Quantum Dots Or Kinetically Active Microstructures
I am excited to share some never published experiments and revelations of my recent research with Clifford Carnicom and how that ties into the micro bots we see. Have CDB been micro bots all along?
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, conside…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.