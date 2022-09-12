Toxic Nanoparticles
in C19 shots, Live Blood Analysis of C19 injected, Thermography as a diagnostic tool and Chelation Therapy as a helpful treatment modality. New Podcast with Serge Brown on the Crash Cart Rule
In this new episode Serge and I discuss the findings of toxic nanoparticles in the C19 shots and in live blood analysis in the C19 injected, computerized thermographic imaging as a possible adjunct in screening for blood clotting and chelation therapy as a possible helpful modality to remove these toxic metals from the blood.
To listen to the show on S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.