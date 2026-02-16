The Transhuman Vision of Future Humans is moving forward. Carnegie Mellon University is leading the charge by a recent funding from ARPA-H to 3 D print livers.

ARPA-H is modeled after DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and both agencies focus on high-risk, high-impact research. While DARPA primarily develops technologies for military use, ARPA-H aims to advance health and biomedical research to solve critical health challenges. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) is an agency within the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

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LIVE will leverage Carnegie Mellon’s Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) 3D bioprinting to fabricate biological livers made entirely from human cells and structural proteins such as collagen. The idea is that the liver will be able to be placed in patients for about two to four weeks while their own liver regenerates, meaning those patients won’t need a full transplant. Once the patient has recovered, the bioprinted liver is naturally rejected and reabsorbed by the body.

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When Alejandro Soto-Gutiérrez was growing up in Latin America, it was nearly impossible for people with organ failure to get transplants. He lost his uncle nearly 25 years ago to liver cirrhosis, shaping his career. “Only those who could either pay for the immunosuppressants, which are necessary for transplants to prevent rejection, or the very few who could get the treatment for free were the only groups receiving transplants in Mexico at the time,” said Soto-Gutiérrez, Professor of Experimental Pathology and faculty member of the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine. “I knew from that moment on that I wanted to tackle the organ transplant shortage.” As of January 2026, Soto-Gutiérrez is part of a Carnegie Mellon University-led team that received up to $28.5 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) for Liver Immunocompetent Volumetric Engineering (LIVE), a project aimed at developing a functional, 3D-bioprinted liver for patients with acute liver failure. LIVE is part of ARPA-H’s Personalized Regenerative Immunocompetent Nanotechnology Tissue program to create personalized, functional human organs and tissues on demand through 3D bioprinting.

To learn more about ARPAH 3 D nanotechnology organ printing:

The goal is not just to print livers from self assembly nanotechology hydrogel, but all human organs.

Read more about the HHS program:

Today, more than 100,000 men, women and children are on the national transplant waiting list in the United States, with 13 people dying each day waiting for a transplant, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. In continents with far more limited resources and health care disparities, those numbers are even more dire. In Africa, for example, only 286 transplants were recorded in the region in 2022, a sharp decline from the 643 transplants in 2016. LIVE will leverage Carnegie Mellon’s Freeform Reversible Embedding of Suspended Hydrogels (FRESH) 3D bioprinting to fabricate biological livers made entirely from human cells and structural proteins such as collagen. The idea is that the liver will be able to be placed in patients for about two to four weeks while their own liver regenerates, meaning those patients won’t need a full transplant. Once the patient has recovered, the bioprinted liver is naturally rejected and reabsorbed by the body. Soto-Gutiérrez’s role in the project is to define and measure the cell functions the bioprinted liver must meet for it to have a clinical benefit. The biggest challenge is overcoming the need for immunosuppressive medications, which can damage a patient’s organs or other systems in the body. The livers will be built using hypoimmune cells—engineered to function as universal donor cells so recipients can receive these tissues without needing immune‑suppressing drugs. “Imagine eliminating immune suppression for life,” said Soto-Gutiérrez. “No medications, no costs and no fear of chronic rejection. That would fundamentally change transplantation forever.”

Carnegie Mellon University is also Leader in stainless steel neural probes. I remind you that Nano-pathologist Antonietta Gatti found Steel fragments in childhood vaccines. What are they doing there?

COVID 19 injections also were contaminated with Stainless Steel Fragments. Is that pure coincidence?

Steel fragments from factory in Moderna vaccine doses

These novel, customizable stainless steel neural probes, or steeltrodes, that are microfabricated using a multilayer process which enables high-density electrode integration is the focus of a paper published in Nature Communications. The team has demonstrated successful high resolution neural recording from the auditory cortex of test subjects. One hurdle the team had to overcome was the micro- and nanofabrication process for stainless steel. In the case of silicon probes, the fabrication process has benefitted from decades of research and development in the Micro-/Nano-Electromechanical Systems (MEMS/NEMS) and Complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) electronic industries. However, the same processes cannot be readily translated to stainless steel. By using a multilayer fabrication process that enables high-density electrode integration, as well as optional flexible cables, Chamanzar believes these probes can be manufactured in mass.

Is it just coincidence that Transhumanist Ray Kurzweil accurately predicted that human organs will be 3 D printed as the Singularity nears?

Kurzweil explains how the military created the network of scientists to bring forth the technocratic transhumanist dream. Remember the COVID19 bioweapon roll out was a military operation - with long ties to DARPA who funded Moderna for the development of the mRNA technology.

DARPA Awards Moderna Therapeutics A Grant For Up To $25 Million To Develop Messenger RNA Therapeutics™

In the early ’80s Kurzweil says he noticed that the ARPANET (the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network), created by the Department of Defense, connected a thousand scientists. The number of users doubled every year. “I did the math and thought, ‘Whoa, this is going to be a worldwide web connecting hundreds of millions of people to each other and to vast knowledge resources by the late ’90s.’ Others thought that was ridiculous because the Department of Defense could only tie together one or two thousand scientists in a year. But the impact of exponential growth took over and it did happen.” … Biotechnology

“We’re also seeing a revolution with medical devices. You can now connect a computer into your brain if you are a Parkinson’s patient. That work has progressed exponentially. The first devices, which were well over a decade ago, were about the size of my cell phone and required major surgery to insert. It was inserted to one point along with a fairly simple computer and software,” said Kurzweil. Now the devices are the size of a tiny pea and can be implanted with minimally invasive surgery, connect to many dozens of points, and has pretty sophisticated software. Today it is possible to communicate wirelessly with the device, download new software to the neural implant connected into your brain and from outside the patient. That’s today. “We’re shrinking these technologies at an exponential rate. They will be the size of blood cells in the 2030s,” he said. Supercomputers are another example of how the trend marches along at an exponential pace. Consider this: To functionally simulate the human brain will need to perform 10^14 calculations per second. “That is my estimate but also from a number of independent estimates. We passed that rate with supercomputers a decade ago. We’ll pass that with a personal computer by the early 2020s. The software, however, will take a little longer. I’ve been consistent saying the software to pass a valid Turing test to emulate human intelligence, particularly with phenomena like language, will be available around 2029.” Three-D printing should be of interest to medical designers because there are valuable niche applications, particularly in printing out organs and tissues. “A company I am familiar with is now actually 3D printing scaffolds for hearts, kidneys, and lungs using biodegradable materials and populating them with stem cells. The company has been successfully installing these manufactured organs in animals, and gearing up for human trials. This will be a mainstream technology within a decade. I think the golden era of 3D printing is going to start around 2020,” he said. Nanorobots

“I mentioned that by the 2030s we’ll have devices the size of blood cells that can go inside the bloodstream. Precursors of those exist today but we don’t really have effective devices that have computation, sensors, actuators, storage, or sophisticated nanorobots the size of blood cells,” said Kurzweil. That will be a 2030s phenomena. There will be three applications for nanorobots. The first is to augment our immune system. Intelligent devices are already inside our bloodstream to keep us healthy. They’re our natural T-cells, but they evolved tens of thousands of years ago when conditions were different. It was not in the interest of the human species for us to live very long. Human life expectancy was 19 years. After 25, you had raised your kids and you’re just using up the limited food and resources of the tribe. Even by 1800, human life expectancy was just 37. The immune system was not selected for long life. It doesn’t work against cancer. It doesn’t work on retroviruses and has all kinds of limitations. “We can finish that job by creating nanorobots, there have been very detailed analysis of these, that will be able to go against every pathogen, cancer cells, cancer stem cells, viruses, prions, bacteria, amoeba, all kinds of pathogens. You’ll merely download new software from the internet when a new pathogen emerges,” said Kurzweil.

Remember the military discussed that it will be the healthcare market that will advance Cyborg Technologies:

For further reading you can find dozens of my previous articles and my books:

I wrote this Substack article in May on 2023 when many people were still incredulous as to what we have been finding in the human blood.

Cyborg Soldier 2050: Human/Machine Fusion and the Implications for the Future of the DOD

Ray Kurzweil, Google Engineer and US Army scientific advisor for over 20 years would know what is coming down our timeline:

“The Singularity Is Nearer - When Humans Merge With AI”By Ray Kurzweil. Nanorobots Replacing Every Cell In Our Bodies, Zombies, And Fusing Our Brains With AI.

Astonishing Darkfield Live Blood Footage Of Nano/Microrobots In C19 Unvaccinated Blood And What did Ray Kurzweil Say About Nanorobots And the Singularity?

Ray Kurzweil’s Recent MIT Speech Merging Humans With AI By 2030, NVIDIA CEO Says China Will Win AI Race - AI Researcher Yudkowsky Says Everyone On Earth Will Die If Superintelligent AI Gets Built

New therapeutic brain implants could defy the need for surgery: MIT researchers created microscopic wireless electronic devices that travel through blood and implant in target brain regions

Understanding Future Shock And After Shock - The Technocratic Prediction That Common Man Will No Longer Understand Reality Due To The Exponential Pace Of Technological Advances

U.S. Transhumanist Party and The Transhumanist Bill of Rights - Ties To Club Of Rome One World Order And Silicon Valley Technocrats

Link to Books