Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

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Gary Matwiv
Feb 16Edited

I suspect the " Ideology " of smart nano devices by some Tech geniuses that these new nano bots will be able to repair all kinds of disease is a huge scam ..... to influence the public into compliance ........ I guess no one has observed the incredible damages and deaths from the 2020 version of vxs forward ...... Why would anyone believe more technology is going to be better ? These geniuses would do better to understand biology instead of nano mechanics ....... There was a good line spoken in comments a while ago .... It went something like this " True health doesn't come in a syringe or a pill " Those are my sentiments exactly ....... The principles of getting and maintaining good health are very simple ...... But they take disapline , perserverance , and awareness to incorporate in one's life ..... hopefully a life with some kind of service to others ......... Money Corruption , and Power have taken over from Love and Service ....... The world / humans , animals , and all species , food , water , and heath care , education , has been polluted and continues to be polluted daily by people with no moral compass , that have obviously no Spiritual Awareness ....... We all will be responsible for our activities here ........ These madmen trying to destroy the world and every entity living in it will someday face their transgressions ....... The Supreme Being and Soul will always be greater than any kind of computer system / government / agency ....... Some out there might remember the last days of Atlantis ......... We are at a crossroads very similar to that period of time long ago ......... Mankind in general is still sleeping .

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J.-J.
Feb 16

Soto-Gutiérrez’s sob story resembles that of another famous creep : Ibo Bachelet from the University of TelAviv. Of course this is absolute Bullshit, a smokescreen to hide the real sinister purpose behind their Frankenstein meat market...

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