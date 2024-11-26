"Transhuman Trap" with Dr. Ana Mihalcea | Unrestricted Warfare Ep. 206 - Interview With James Grundvig
James had me back to talk about my new books and we had excellent conversations about the Transhumanist Agenda, Targeted Individuals, implanted microchips, rubbery clots developing in the unvaccinated.
This was an awesome conversation - unrestricted Truth about Unrestricted Warfare on Humanity. Don’t miss it!
the nanoweaponry is hitting worldwide, no doubt
heck in the UK, something like 8 million are suffering from an "ill-health crisis" and of course the experts have no idea why... https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/britains-workforce-dying-due-to-ill