Unraveling the Great Lie: The Truth About Vaxx Injury & Death
For those who missed this fantastic symposium, the recording is now available.
SPEAKERS
Dr. Bill Lionberger - legal actions
Dr. Angie Farella - pediatric observations and developmental delays in children forced to wear masks.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea - self assembly nanotechnology
LTC Dr. Pete Chambers - updated on recovery of his vaccine injury and legal/ military ramifications
Dr. Teresa Long - observations of a military physician in C19 vaccine injured soldiers
Dr. Lee Merritt - considerations about parasites
Dr. Richard Olree - minerals in Covid treatments - in particular Selenium
Dr. Jane Ruby- DOD/DHS and Big Pharma Crimes overview
