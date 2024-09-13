Truth Be Told

Truth Be told vaxxchoice

I was with Todd Callender Esq this morning discussing my latest research findings. Please see our discussion. I show my research on the Pfizer Bio N Tech COVID19 injection, explain the EDTA and Vitamin C study, my findings on tobacco solution. I show how EDTA plus Vitamin C abolishes nanotechnology in the COVID19 shots and in dental anesthetics. I explain about how to use the EDTA and Vitamin C orally as a prevention and give general dose recommendations.

Calcium Disodium EDTA

For general nutritional support and boosting your cellular electricity:

Dr Tennants Restore