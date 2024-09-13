I was with Todd Callender Esq this morning discussing my latest research findings. Please see our discussion. I show my research on the Pfizer Bio N Tech COVID19 injection, explain the EDTA and Vitamin C study, my findings on tobacco solution. I show how EDTA plus Vitamin C abolishes nanotechnology in the COVID19 shots and in dental anesthetics. I explain about how to use the EDTA and Vitamin C orally as a prevention and give general dose recommendations.
For general nutritional support and boosting your cellular electricity:
Thanks Dr. Ana for another great interview.
Have you thought about using electronic frequency to disable them? I don't know enough about electrical engineering to speak to it, but could a mini-EMP blaster of some sort disassemble them?