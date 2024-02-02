In this episode, Lisa McGee and I discuss her research efforts at Vaxxchoice in collaboration with Todd Callender. Her findings on childhood vaccines are extensive and unusual. Because it is challenging for her to explain the details of what all she found, I attached the PDF’s here.
For example, I did not know that the an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.