TYRANNY IN ACTION: EMERGENCY UPDATE!!! NZ WHISTLEBLOWER RAIDED BY POLICE!!! Liz Gunn On Zeee Media
EMERGENCY UPDATE!!! NZ WHISTLEBLOWER RAIDED BY POLICE!!!
Dear all,
we are seeing tyranny in action. Please watch this video on the update about the whistleblower on the C19 bioweapon data in New Zealand. We must rally in support, for what happens to NZ and their whistleblowers, may happen to any of us around the world, as we already have seen. I know Li…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.