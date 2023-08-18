Understanding The Physics Of This Spiritual Warfare: A Review Of "Fractal Space Time: Origin of Biologic Negentropy" – from Dan Winter
There are many brilliant people throughout our recent history that have understood the fundamental nature of reality in relation to Mind and Light. Certainly one of my most favorite enlightened people was Walter Russell, the Author of “ The Secret of Light”.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.