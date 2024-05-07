Unrestricted Warfare Ep. 90 | "Nanobot Infested Blood" with Dr. Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Joseph Sansone

Dr Joseph Sansone and I were invited back by James Grundvig. Great discussion on the recent wonderful news of the Arizona State GOP passing the Ban the Jabs resolution and Dr Sansone provides updates on the Writ of Mandamus legal action. We also discuss my recent research findings on mesogens and microbots found in C19 unvaccinated blood.