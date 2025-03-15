Wireless technologies integrated with the human body used to be science fiction. Not anymore. Today, WiFi-, cellular- or satellite connected devices like sleep trackers, heart monitors, GPS running watches, fitness trackers, smartwatches, etc., represent a $84B global market, expected to continue at double digit growth rates in the foreseeable future, according to Grand View Research. Everybody loves them. These devices address the fundamental need to better understand and monitor our bodies and help it function more optimally. They can put the management of our wellbeing and health back into our hands. They can also play a critical role in achieving more precise and effective treatments and, thus, improved healthcare outcomes. This ecosystem of technologies surrounding our bodies is called “The Internet of Bodies” or “IoB”.

An IoB device is defined as a device that:

Contains software or computing capabilities

Communicates with an internet-connected device or network and satisfies one or both of the following:

Collects person-generated health or biometric data

Can alter the human body’s function.

This is where it becomes interesting to understand RAND’s take on IoB and its dangers. RAND is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization that provides leaders with the information they need to make evidence-based decisions. In other words, they position themselves as the experts that advice governments in their policy decision making. Their research is sponsored by U.S. government agencies; U.S. state and local governments; allied non-U.S. governments, agencies, and ministries; international organizations; colleges and universities; foundations; professional associations; other nonprofit organizations; and of course industry. Founded in 1948, RAND has informed countless policies related to the world’s most pressing problems in areas of health care, national security, education, international relations, and emerging technologies. So, if they issue a warning, one should take them seriously.

What most of us are familiar with are these first or second generation type of IOB devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, sleep monitors, etc.

[Newer IOB devices that are] … under development or newly on the market may be less familiar, such as ingestible products that collect and send information on a person’s gut, microchip implants, brain stimulation devices, and internet-connected toilets. These devices have intimate access to the body and collect vast quantities of personal biometric data. IoB device makers promise to deliver substantial health and other benefits but also pose serious risks, including risks of hacking, privacy infringements, or malfunction. Some devices, such as a reliable artificial pancreas for diabetics, could revolutionize the treatment of disease, while others could merely inflate health-care costs with little positive effect on outcomes. Access to huge torrents of live-streaming biometric data might trigger breakthroughs in medical knowledge or behavioral understanding. It might increase health outcome disparities, where only people with financial means have access to any of these benefits. Or it might enable a surveillance state of unprecedented intrusion and consequence. There is no universally accepted definition of the IoB.1 For the purposes of this report, we refer to the IoB, or the IoB ecosystem, as IoB devices (defined next, with further explanation in the passages that follow) together with the software they contain and the data they collect.2

The sophistication of these IOB devices can vary significantly, from simple monitoring of biometric data all the way to the modification of bodily functions. This modification can be done autonomously and is often assisted through Internet connectivity:

The software or computing capabilities in an IoB device may be as simple as a few lines of code used to configure a radio frequency identification (RFID) microchip implant, or as complex as a computer that processes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. A connection to the internet through cellular or Wi-Fi networks is required but need not be a direct connection. For example, a device may be connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone or USB device that communicates with an internet-connected computer. Person-generated health data (PGHD) refers to health, clinical, or wellness data collected by technologies to be recorded or analyzed by the user or another person. Biometric or behavioral data refers to measurements of unique physical or behavioral properties about a person. Finally, an alteration to the body’s function refers to an augmentation or modification of how the user’s body performs, such as a change in cognitive enhancement and memory improvement provided by a brain-computer interface, or the ability to record whatever the user sees through an intraocular lens with a camera. IoB devices generally, but not always, require a physical connection to the body (e.g., they are worn, ingested, implanted, or otherwise attached to or embedded in the body, temporarily or permanently). Many IoB devices are medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).3 Figure 1 depicts examples of technologies in the IoB ecosystem that are either already available on the U.S. market or are under development.

Here are some examples of more sophisticated IoB technologies, all implantable into our bodies…

… and examples of next-generation consumer IoB technologies. Some of the more fascinating ones are the wearable neuro devices and mental and emotional sensors:

My point here is that these IoB devices are and will be everywhere, around you, on you, inside of you. Humanity will be incentivized to consume them more and more. But what are the risks? What about those IoB devices that can alter our bodily functions? Will we perceive reality differently?

The answer is obvious, and I am working to explain to people the dangers of nanobots in our bloodstream that self-assemble, generate MAC addresses, create blood clots, cause brain fog and many other symptoms, impairing our cognitive functions and our humanness. Who do these nanobots connect with wirelessly? What is their program? Why are not more concerned about them?

Video: COVID19 unvaccinated blood with microrobotic swarm using the blood as an energy source and destroying it in the process. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical.

I am using the RAND report, advising top-level policy makers, to highlight the inherent risks of what humanity is already experiencing. Am I a conspiracy theorist? I don’t think so - I use my common sense: For example, did you know that Dick Cheney had his heart heart defibrillator modified in 2007, so it couldn’t be hacked by terrorists who might try to kill him?

Cheney’s cardiologist, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, was interviewed on CNN along with Dick Cheney:

“It seemed to me to be a bad idea for the vice president of the United States to have a device that maybe somebody … might be able to get into, hack into,” Reiner said. Turning to Cheney, the cardiologist added: “I worried that someone could kill you.”

If Cheney was worried about being hacked and killed, why aren’t you? Is your life worth less because you are not the Vice President of the United States of America? I don’t think so.

Here is an interesting list of who might gain access of the IOB hardware - the third bullet on the left side lists Data Fusion Centers. For those who don’t know what a data fusion center is, here is a definition:

A data fusion center is an entity, typically state-owned, that serves as a hub for collecting, analyzing, and sharing threat-related information between state, local, tribal, territorial (SLTT), federal, and private sector partners, effectively merging data from various sources to enhance crime and terrorism prevention capabilities.

Fusion Center Locations and Contact Information

Is this where they infringe on body autonomy like remote torture performed on Targeted Individuals? Will these be used to implement some form of social behavior score, similar to China’s social credit score, using the micro-targeting and behavior-shaping capabilities of big data to lift the technical barrier that insulates our safe space from external influence? What level of control can you imagine once they have access to functional, mental and emotional sensors, centralize all this personal data and correlate it with your social media posts, your online searches, your digital footprint, government databases, HR, IT, medical records, etc.?

They will know more about you than you know about yourself and they will remember everything forever - we are entering the ultimate control state. The kill switch is just the final aspect of the human enslavement machine.

In my humanness, I have no answer to the magnitude of this issue. I have started to do the only thing that at this point that makes sense to me. I am not religious in any way, but deeply spiritual. I get on my knees several times a day and pray with all sincerity for divine intervention. It is not a joke or a superficial statement, but my own naked recognition that I do not know the answer for the magnitude of this problem and I don’t see anybody around me or on this earth who really does either. I am acutely aware that we are running out of time.

Most people are still asleep and most players in power are too much in love with greed, money, power and conformity to the military industrial corporate complex. If you don’t believe that, look at the retraction of the nomination of the new CDC Director. Money talks and most politicians are bought and paid for puppets without a conscience.

I pray that the machines will be turned off, the 5G/6G, EMF Directed Energy weapons, the satellite control grid, HAARP and other ionospheric heaters, the manipulation of the earth magnetic field and Schumann Resonance - all of it turned off.

I pray that our beautiful earth will be allowed to survive. And maybe arrogant and ignorant mankind, absolutely humbled by recognizing the near destruction of life, will do the same - be brought to their knees in light of human suffering and the extinction of so many species that took millions of years to evolve - and realize the errors in thought and change their ways.