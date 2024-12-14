For many decades, the UFO cover up has been going on worldwide. Now the disinformation of “DRONES” and “FAKE ALIEN INVASION” has been spread in the worldwide news. The religious dogmatics talk about Demons invading. They cannot wrap their mind around that they themselves are worshiping technologically advanced alien races who required the sacrifice of the first born child and created world religions to enslave souls and prohibit their evolution.

There is intelligence everywhere, that is so much more evolved than power, control, greed, religious indoctrination and limited human destructive thinking. Evolved intelligence that understands and respects the interconnectedness of all of life - more magnificent, majestic and beautiful then simple words could describe.

The limited “conspiracy theorists” call this worldwide mass UFO sighting Project Blue beam. No, our military is not that good, to create this coordinated world wide phenomena. And they are not able to suppress it either, even with their best psychological warfare propaganda.

Remember when the UFO’s turned off the nuclear warheads in military installations just to let the military powers know, if they play with these weapons, there are bigger players in this universe that can turn the nukes on or off and launch them against those who would use them?

‘WTF’: Retired USAF captain recalls UFO encounter, says aliens turned off 10 nukes He interpreted the extraterrestrial message as a critique of nuclear weapons: “WTF, nuclear weapons.”

Former US Air Force officer Robert Salas recently stirred conversation during a congressional hearing when he suggested that extraterrestrials are trying to send a clear, three-word message regarding nuclear weapons: “WTF.” Salas, who served as a USAF captain, shared his views in a discussion with Congresswoman Nancy Mace. The exchange was recorded during a special hearing on UFOs and later shared on social media by the Total Disclosure Podcast.

Do you think that these bigger players would allow the fusion of humanity with technology and extermination of biological life on earth without intervention?

I don’t think so. The Tyrants have had their last Waltz. I highly recommend reading this book:

Last Waltz of the Tyrants: The Prophecy Revisited

What is in your future? What is coming on the horizon for our planet and our civilization? How can you be better prepared for change? Ramtha has been teaching about the days to come -- the days that are already here -- since his first appearance in the late 1970s. Last Waltz of the Tyrants, the Prophecy REVISITED, captures Ramtha’s teachings and predictions over twenty years ago that describe the drastic changes that are coming from natural upheaval to economic and political turmoil. Ramtha explains the forces behind these changes and the many events throughout history -- including our near future -- which have been carefully planned out by a few. Many things Ramtha predicted three decades ago can clearly be confirmed in many of today s news headlines, yet there is more to come, according to Ramtha. Although the future may seem daunting and grim, Ramtha forecasts a greater destiny in the making with the help of advanced civilizations who love humanity: the dawning of superconsciousness -- a new age -- and a more evolved human race. This destiny -- those changes I talked about so long ago in your time -- is coming into full manifestation. Go and look at them. What sounds common to you now was uncommon then.-- Ramtha July 1992

Here you can see some worldwide news on mass UFO sightings:

“Drones - fake Alien invasion” - is just a propaganda effort.

I would like to offer another explanation to the many theories out there.

What we are seeing is the end of human ignorance and the dawn of a new era.

For those who are interested in understanding this historic event, the great Armada and the War of Light that we are witnessing now - I recommend this book:

UFOs and the Nature of Reality: Preparing for Contact: Understanding Alien Consciousness, Interdimensional Mind, and the Future That Awaits the Human Race

It has been more than twenty-five years since Ramtha's initial teachings in 1988 on UFOs and alien contact. Ramtha's message is unique in contrast to other traditional and popular explanations of UFOs regarding the nature and purpose of their occupants and alien visitors to our home planet. He removes the superstition and fear, the separation, and any sense of inferiority or need to worship that people may feel toward other alien races regardless of how technologically advanced they may be. He also points out what makes human beings unique and an integral part of a great, long-awaited, and carefully-planned future beyond contact and describes it in terms of interdimensional mind. Ramtha's message for almost four decades remains as consistent and powerful as ever: You are all equally Gods, the creators of reality in a quantum field of infinite possibilities. You are all aliens on an away mission of exploration and evolution to make known the unknown. This newly revised and substantially expanded edition of UFOs and the Nature of Reality complements Ramtha's original teachings of Raiders from Above and UFOs: Interdimensional Understanding and Making Contact from 1988 with the ground-shaking and recent prophetic teaching, The Opus of the Ram, delivered twenty-three years later in 2011. We reconstructed the book entirely to incorporate these three teachings into one continuous flow in a single volume. This new edition is divided into three major parts: Part I: Alien Races on Earth, Consciousness, and Interdimensional Mind; Part II: The Great Armada and the War of Light; and Part III: Preparing for Contact and for the Future. Ramtha addresses in these teachings the current Earth changes and challenges we face as a civilization which is on the cusp of waking up to the power that has always resided within each of us. The truths preserved for generations by the Schools of Ancient Wisdom can now be understood in a new light without the superstition of esoteric beliefs or the blindness of religious faith. This is now possible thanks to current scientific breakthroughs in the areas of neuroscience, genetics, and quantum physics. Ramtha also discloses the alien races that remain hidden and have held our evolution hostage and the many others who love humanity and consider us their partners and family. He clarifies how they are coming to our aid in these critical times of change and are already making their presence felt. Ramtha gives specific instructions for creating contact consciously with his disciplines of the Great Work, and he describes the mind-set necessary for accomplishing this task. The future that awaits humanity heralded and prophesied by the greatest enlightened teachers throughout time includes contact with other great, advanced civilizations and superminds that have left their mark and shared their DNA, knowledge, and wisdom with the human race throughout history. Nevertheless, our future destiny goes beyond that. Ramtha states in this book that a new heaven and a new Earth are emerging now on the horizon. People from every culture and persuasion all over the globe are realizing the creative power of their thoughts and their interconnectedness with nature and all life. It is a truth which is worth fighting for and that can no longer be prevented or suppressed. Humanity is finally waking up to that one fine morn of its enlightenment.

My teacher manifested this crop circle for us in 2011, which you can see on the cover of the UFO book.

Pipe-smoking alien crop circle attracts tourists

I look up and see them always. I could not think about a greater Christmas present heralding change, hope and evolution than seeing these news everywhere around the world. I highly recommend these books to help people understand these times. They are available internationally. I just wanted to share this publicly available knowledge for people to take heart and not fall prey to the media spin. I also highly recommend the Class 101 Remarkable Mind.

Humanity must grow up! There are no saviors out there, there is only self responsibility. We are divine beings. Our thoughts are reality. We are known by our Light.

I posted the below declaration one year ago.

Here is my recent podcast with RSE teachers Laura Mooney and Jaime Leal Anaya.