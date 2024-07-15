After the elaborate development of microelectronics in Enbrel shots - produced by Pfizer for autoimmune diseases like Rheumatoid Arthritis - that I have documented here, I wanted to know what does the medication do to the blood and how would it use the blood as a substrate?

First I took a control blood sample. This is video footage of 400x Magnification of COVID19 unvaccinated blood. You can see that the blood is flowing, has some microclotting and some microrobots, but overall does not look too bad.

This is another drop of blood from the same person immediately after placing a drop of Pfizers Enbrel beside it. The red blood cells look like clumped meat, with a luminescent rim that seems to hold them together.

After a few minutes the movement stops and all the blood is no longer viable, but clumped together in a mesh.

A few microbots are seen and micellar round structures as we see in the blood.

Here are a few still images that show the glowing film that holds the red blood cell clumps together. Magnification 2000x

There are almost no red blood cells visible by themselves, all have been coagulated as if with superglue.

Perfect luminenscent spheres are seen as we also see in contaminated blood. Magnification 2000x.

Immediately after coming in contact with the Enbrel solution, the blood started to clump together as if wrapped in Cellophane.

I did not see microelectronics assemble specifically, only very damaged blood.

Brought to you by Pfizer.

This reminds me of the Covenant that I posted here - an anonymous document that describes what I am seeing. People sometimes ask me about other vaccines… its all poison. If it comes from Big Pharma it has this intention - please read carefully:

We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite. We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so they will never see what is happening. We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water, also in the air. They will be blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn. The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison. The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and mouths, they will destroy their minds and reproductive systems. From all this, their children will be born dead, and we will conceal this information. The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them, in what they drink, eat, breathe and wear. We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons for they can see far. We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones. Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons. They will see our products being used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effect. When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them its for their help. We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things. When their teeth decay we will fill them with metals that will kill their mind and steal their future. When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other diseases for which we will create yet more medicine. We will render them docile and weak before us by our power. They will grow depressed, slow and obese, and when they come to us for help, we will give them more poison.

The tragic and horrific assassination attempt on President Trump is another manifestation of an evil that cares not for anyone but gladly will destroy 7.5 Billion people so they can own the planet. Whatever people think of the President in the moment of almost loosing his life he lifts his fist and says: “ Fight! Fight!”

I agree with him and find his warrior spirit admirable. I thank God that he is still alive, remember those who tragically have lost their lives to another mind controlled Manchurian Candidate. I hope the President changes his mind on the Covid bioweapons.

To fight this evil is our only option.