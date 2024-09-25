Could this be yet another conspiracy theory come true? We’ll let you be the judge. Ana Maria Mihalcea, M.D., Ph.D. and her peers put several COVID shot vials under a microscope to find out what is really inside these injections. What they discovered is absolutely shocking. Hear the shocking details on “Good Morning CHD.”

Also…Korey began investigating strange clots found by embalmers in dead bodies following the rollout of COVID shots. He was invited to see these in person and took his investigation to the local news which ultimately led to threats towards the funeral workers and reporters. Korey tells the story, today, on CHD.TV.

In this show you will also see Dane Wigington from Geoengineeringwatch.org.

I have him on my show tomorrow, a conversation you do not want to miss!