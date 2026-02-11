Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Magus Incognito's avatar
Magus Incognito
6hEdited

Oh yeah...

Magic is real, elite have been hiding that in order to use it against us.

But like tech, it is a neutral force, nothing to fear, but the controlled religious institutions (ironically ruling by fear and violence AND occultism) don't want you to study it, cause that would make them have less of an overt and covert advantage over you.

See for yourself:

Btw, this video was from before 2019, before the AI slop blurring the lines of belief:

https://rumble.com/v74r0d8-magic-is-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a

Also look into John Chang, aka Magus of Java on YouTube Kosta Danaos, a left brained engineer, was anong his students and wrote two books explaining this ancient art and science of magic using modern science terms and perspectives.

It is real, it is a force multiplier, and they DON'T want you to know, believe or use it; since ignorance multiplies YOUR FORCE by 0.

It's time for us ALL to wake up and...

"Use the force"

Reply
Share
Anna's avatar
Anna
5h

on a practical note, we need to come together as humans if we want to cut the head off the serpent we can't kill, we need to do away with the connection it has on this planet, the "elite". We know that many of them meet every year, where....unleash unity and imagination for what to do....cause the interdimensinal forces reptilians yaldabaoth yahwed satan archons all of these cannot really try and do all this without them, some of them would have to reveal themselves (the physical reptilians) and then that would be an all out war and they would risk losing their source of food "loosh"

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture