Image day 3 left blessed winter wheat, right control group

It has been an interesting journey seeing world events unfold. Much of what I have been talking about in the last few years has hit mainstream discussions, from the toxicity of geoengineering, to the transhumanist Agenda and the world dominance of AI technocracy. Amazon has been laying off workers, other large mega employers are continuing the great 4th Industrial revolution reset - the replacement of humans with AI robots. Snow and Ice storms, perpetual chemical fog, induced floods as manifestations of weather warfare have opened many previously incredulous eyes. Websites and substacks now talk about AI, Transhumanism, Geoengineering.

The “great reveal” seems never ending, with the Epstein files flooding people with information about how many of the popular and famous have had ties with the CIA/ Mossad Pedophile Epstein Blackmail ring. Yet, just like with the COVID19 genocide, we have no prosecutions or justice.

The agenda is marching on of human replacement through AI technologies and human machine fusion. It seems everyone awake knows of some COVID19 injected individuals who have changed their personalities, have become distant and resistant to any other information intake then what the mainstream narrative allows. That is the brain computer interface and the hacking of the human soul right before you, something I have been warning about for years - via the self assembly nanotechnology disseminated via vaccination, food, water, air.

When people ask me how long they should continue detoxification or treatment, I tell them until the skies are clear and beyond until we can clean up the damage in our environment. Those in power, the richest of the richest who worship Satan and enjoy the depopulation agenda, squeezing the boot around the neck of the common man are getting off on their ongoing destruction of our biosphere and human health. Are we still on target for a population reduction to 500 Million? What is the poison of choice? Metals and polymers with toxic undeclared chemicals in the air, glyphosate in your bread, toxic heavy metals in baby food. Can MAHA make enough of a difference before the cancer and accelerated aging epidemic decimates our population?

I believe in spiritual freedom, reincarnation and that I chose to be here at this time but sometimes can’t help asking - what kind of sh@# show did I spiritually sign up for?

I retreat a lot into my meditations, walks in nature, appreciating the trees and wondering how well they are handling this assault. Last week I was at a Monroe retreat and we focused on winter wheat berries, blessed them and the water we gave to them. We had a control group that we did not bless and use regular water.

As I observed the two bowls and saw the blessed seeds grow much faster and stronger then the unblessed, I was visually reminded of what can never be replaced - our human touch. Our love, our focused attention heals the world around us, plants respond and grow. No AI robot can do this. The sincere compassion, consideration and love we show to our fellow man simply by being present with them, makes magic happen. This is why we came here to this Earth, into this body in the first place.

I have been in the tunnel of light and have met many people who have passed. None of them would talk about how much money they made, who they competed with, what stuff they owned. They only care about one thing - love. How much love we shine into this world, to all of life around is, is the only thing that matters when we pass on to other realms. That is the score card.

You cannot take your billions of dollars and your power over the weather with you, and neither does your disdain for life have any value. Those attitudes would be seen as spiritual kindergarden in the scheme of spiritual understanding and evolution.

For those who are dismayed at the lack of justice and seeming lack of progress that can make you feel powerless - know you are not. Your power lies in the life you live, how present, forgiving and attentive you are. You may seemingly not be able to heal the whole world, but as an individual in the web of life your love matters, it makes things grow, it has a ripple effect in the morphogenic field. Tend to your garden of life, whatever is around you.

I get tired of talking about what is wrong with the world, and have been focusing in my clinic and life with all of my heart on what I can make right - even if it is for a few people.

Take heart and know that that ability - to bring joy, growth and support with our consciousness to the life force in all things - the ability to heal others with our genuine open heart - THAT MAKES US IRREPLACEABLE. It is in everyone of us humans, regardless of our expression, income, creed, race, politics, gender, opinions - and it is free. This gift costs no money, but it sprinkles everything with a magical abundance.

That common denominator is a greatness, a wonder, a light, that no intelligent machine can replace.

Day 5 left control, right blessed seeds. The blessed wheat on the right is almost 3 times larger.