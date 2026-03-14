In this post, I explain how the metamaterials deployed via the COVID19 bioweapons, Geoengineering are the in place infrastructure for the 6G AI control Grid. This ubiquitous surveillance will no longer rely on devices, cell towers, cell phones but the MEMS ( microelectronic metamaterials) that are now within the body of people are the plasmonic nanoantennas that will be used for instant information transfer. The smart dust that your dog inhales will be able to provide your heart rate, internal biochemical composition for the AI. First, what is a metamaterial?

A metamaterial is an engineered material whose properties arise not from the chemical composition of its base substances, but from their deliberately designed internal structure. These properties are often rare or absent in naturally occurring materials. Metamaterials are typically fashioned from multiple materials, such as metals and plastics, and arranged in repeating patterns at scales that are smaller than the wavelengths of the phenomena they influence.

Metals and plastics - sounds like what we have been seeing deployed via the COVID19 bioweapon and the geoengineering operations. Remember 55 undeclared elements used for semiconductor technologies have been found in the COVID19 shots and the stealth polymer nanoparticles in the Moderna patent contain plastics, so do the polymers sprayed via geoengineering. In essence as I have described for years now, we are being bombarded with self assembling nanotechnology metamaterials.

I believe that those who listened and decreased their total body burden from the self assembly nanotechnology, metals, Graphene, polymers with the EDTA, Vitamin C and other molecules like DMSO, Methylene Blue, Humic and Fulvic Acid have a distinct advantage to stay human in the upcoming Technocratic Human AI fusion.

Another Confirmation: EDTA Combined With Vitamin C And Other Antioxidants Inhibits Nano Particle Polymerization In New Moderna Patent

Here is my article from December 2022 showing in the blood that EDTA works, and you can find hundreds more articles, or read my books Transhuman.

THERE IS HOPE - EDTA CHELATION WORKS and What Really IS COVID???

In this article from 2023 I explain how EDTA inhibits self assembly of polymer plastics by removing the metal complex start signal:

Correlations Between COVID19 Bioweapon Contents, Polymer Chemistry And Nanosensors For WBAN

I have explained previously why the COVID19 bioweapons contained so much Silica/ silicone and Aluminum as those are also used for plasmonic nanoantennas. First, IEEE engineer Dr Ian Akyldiz explained that the COVID19 bioweapons were nothing but plasmonic nanoantenna nano biomachines via Graphene.

“COVID MRNAS ARE NOTHING MORE THAN SMALL SCALE BIO-NANO MACHINES” - Lecture by Professor Ian Akyildiz From Georgia Institute Of Technology

Dr Hortenzia Bremer showed via electron microscope butterfly nanoantennas:

Electron Microscopy Of The Blood Of A 43 Year Old With 3 Pfizer Injections Shows Nano Razors From Dr Hortencia Bremer

I have shown self assembly of mesogen microchips and explained the integrated circuits and wave-guide antenna’s that are now present within the human body.

Self Assembly Of A Mesogen Microchip In COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood and Microrobots Building A Clot

Microbubbles Are Microrobots That Build Microchips - Correlation with COVID19 Microscopy Findings

Advanced Implanted Nanotechnology Microchips From Targeted Individual Made Of Diamonoids - Analysis By Dr. Hildegarde Staninger

Analysis Of Microchips From Targeted Individual With Frequency Tracking To Satellites And Chemical Analysis Part 1

Targeted Individual Microchips Look Exactly Like Structures That Self Assembled in COVID19 Bioweapon Solution. Same Are Now Seen In COVID19 Unvaccinated Blood And Skin - Part 2

Pfizer BioNTech COVID19 Solution Builds Mesogen Microchips When Left At Room Temperature. Exactly What We See In COVID Unvaccinated Blood From Shedding. Two Week Follow Up

You can see that the meta material wave-guides serving as antennas are silica and aluminum based.

Optical meta-waveguides for integrated photonics and beyond

The integration of subwavelength-structured metasurfaces and metamaterials on the canonical building block of optical waveguides is gradually reshaping the landscape of photonic integrated circuits, giving rise to numerous meta-waveguides with unprecedented strength in controlling guided electromagnetic waves. Here, we review recent advances in meta-structured waveguides that synergize various functional subwavelength photonic architectures with diverse waveguide platforms, such as dielectric or plasmonic waveguides and optical fibers.

b Air-clad silica nanofiber with a gold nanoparticle resting on its surface 238. c SEM image of the metamaterial fiber with aluminum core

The explanations are taken from the Jio Platforms whitepaper, which in turn references the IEEE as a source of information.

Liquid Crystals and software defined metasurfaces and reflective arrays are part of the 6G intelligent communication environment. The human body has a liquid crystalline structure as I described in my book “Light Medicine - A New Paradigm, The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity.” This liquid crystalline structure allows for the ultrafast information transfer within the body. For example, 1 photon that hits the retina can initiate a cascade of 100.000 chemical reactions in the human body.

This liquid crystalline structure and the AI software designed swarming microchips/ filaments and nano/ microrobots will design the body from the inside to become the perfect 6G Computer network and antenna. The computations will take place in our tissues. We will be the cell phone, we won’t need one external to the body. All of this is happening without our consent.

Pervasive AI will be computing through the Brain computer interface and the small cell network. You are the device which AI will operate within.

At MAC layers AI will be able to optimize coding schemes. All COVID19 injected and 1/3 of Unvaccinated from shedding are emitting MAC addresses. 6 G AI network utilizes that layer to ENCODE or program the human “device” or “Cyborg”.

The brain computer interface is at the center of this network operation:

6G AI is an all sensing environment. Your information is transferable to others via artificial telepathy ( thought transfer) and inter-connectivity in the cybernetic hive mind. MEMS (microrobots, vaccine injected nanorobots and their self assembled microchips) provide such all environment sensing and surveillance technologies.

The information will be transmitted through your body - you are the network as previously explained:

Scientific Study- Corona Is Technology And Frequency Induced! Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks

Nanowire Brain Networks For Brain Computer Interface - Hydrogels To Create Tissue Engineered Electronic Nerve Interface For Artificial Memory & Nanotechnological Neuromodulation

Nanobot and Microrobot Micellar Mesh Network Transforming COVID19 Unvaccinated Teenage Blood

FANTASTIC MUST SEE Intra-Body Nano-Network Presentation by Mik Anderson

In the name of Healthcare and your health benefit, AI will be able to adjust your body on a cellular level remotely, without you going to the doctor. Ray Kurzweil’s prediction, that by 2030 nanobots will be swimming in our blood stream and replacing us atom by atom is already becoming true now, 6 G will allow AI full remote control.

Astonishing Darkfield Live Blood Footage Of Nano/Microrobots In C19 Unvaccinated Blood And What did Ray Kurzweil Say About Nanorobots And the Singularity?

You can see that for the internet of bionanothings, carbon and Graphene based nanoantennas which were deployed via the COVId19 bioweapons are needed.

It is curious that one of the leaders in metamaterials is Tsinguha University. I have written about the COVID19 bioweapon connections here:

Epstein, MIT Schwarzman Scholars, Blackstone, China CCP, Wuhan, Gates Foundation, Pfizer, Moderna, Harvard, Intelligence And Self Assembly Nanotechnology - Should Someone Investigate This Further?

MIT Research On Nanoelectronic Devices Creating New Paradigms For Life-Machine Symbiosis And Academic Connections To The Global Technocratic Transhumanist Web

President Trump wants to win the 6G Race which is the ultimate enslavement infrastructure for humanity, it will be the invisible matrix that uses your own body as a hardware AI processing and encoding device, you will be biological machines. Continued removal of the metamaterials from the body greatly enhances people’s chances not just to stay healthy, but human. There are solutions, they work. In my patients I get the total body burden heavy metals way down, as well as help improve the quality of the human blood with high potency electron donor molecules. The less you have these polymers and metals in your body, the less of an AI surveillance footprint you have.

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