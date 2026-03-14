Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
2d

Subhumans, using our taxes to make us retarded objects like they are!

Reply
Share
6 replies
Bee Gee's avatar
Bee Gee
2d

Amen to that, sister.

I have done what I could do, and we shall see if it is enough.

And Thank You again Dr Ana, for all that you have done.

Some part of the old humanity will always be in your debt.

Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture