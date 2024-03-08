A lot of people are recommending now zeolite based products for nanotechnology, polymer and graphene oxide detoxification. I would like to discuss some information regarding zeolite and why in my research and discussions with leading toxicologists and experts it should not be used. Zeolite has been an emerging material in building nanotechnology biosensors and strengthening polymers. In this article, I will review some of the literature, and you can decide for yourself if this should be your detox molecule of choice. I want to remind people that this advanced nanotechnology is synthetic artificial life, and it is conscious. The building blocks of the nanotechnology comes from our bodies, it harvests the toxic metals in us, uses the polymer nanoparticles, graphene oxide and other materials like silicone to assemble themselves. The software program determining self assembly is clearly on a quantum level. The best visual evidence for this is Dr. David Nixon’s darkfield microscopy showing self assembly and disassembly of the microchips growing from Pfizer C19 vial contents. This assembly program is quantum, and it is well known that graphene based hydrogels have quantum tunneling and cloaking capabilities. I have previously explained how this is vacuum engineering, for the potential of the assembled microchip still exists in a non material information state - hence it is able to re- assemble itself under the direction of external EMF frequency.

This virtual potential program is the main reason why in the C19 injected anti-nanodevices that use PEMF or Tesla Coils should not be used. In a conversation with Tony Pattalerescu’s engineer for the anti nano bucket that I had with him last year, he agreed that the underlying quantum program software in the C19 injected maybe activated with such measures and they were at that time recommending the anti nano device only to the unvaccinated. I have not kept up with him in a while but I did ask myself this: People with advanced nano materials in their body aka Morgellons who used the anti nano bucket daily, had ever increasing amounts of nano materials come out of their body. Begs the question to me if the intervention INCREASED the growth of the artificial life form, but allowed it to exit the skin. I have documented in my substack that PEMF, electrical currents and light sources all increased the activity and development of the hydrogel rubbery clots and microscopic activity of the micro robots. This is my discussion and current precautions for those who follow my research and are interested in protecting themselves, other experts may see it differently. Let me explain my reasoning:

Zeolite has been used to stabilize polymers, strengthen the material and enhance energy conductivity and storage:

Polymeric membranes with aligned zeolite nanosheets for sustainable energy storage

Membrane technologies with low environmental impacts and ease of use have a wide spectrum of applications, with the potential to provide more sustainable solutions in domains such as water, energy and pollution treatment. However, the design of membranes is subject to a trade-off between ion conductivity and selectivity. Here we show a composite polymeric membrane that breaks this dilemma and supports both high proton conductivity (80.1 mS cm−1) and good vanadium ion selectivity (2.01 × 105 S min cm−3). Underlying this synthetic success is a flow-processing technique through which zeolite nanosheet fillers are oriented in a preferred direction throughout a polymer Nafion matrix.

Zeolite has been an important enhancer for biosensors.

Recent advances in the enhanced sensing performance of zeolite-based materials

Sensor materials shall ideally demonstrate high sensitivity, accurate selectivity, and long durability. However, discovering such materials that simultaneously match industrial demands—e.g., simple preparation, simple calibration, and low cost—is quite challenging. In recent years, numerous endeavors have been attempted to deal with this quest, including incorporating zeolites into sensor materials. The hybrid sensor materials were found to exhibit excellent performances owing to the unique nature of zeolite. Zeolite-based sensor materials successfully identified various targets such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), pollutants, moisture, base molecules, and radioactive species. Herein, we provide a review of the recent findings in the application of zeolites as sensor materials.

Nanocrystals of Zeolite Act as Enhanced Sensing Interface for Biosensing of Leviteracetum

In present work, nanocrystals of zeolites were employed as sensing interface for augmented electrochemical sensing of antiepileptic drug, that is, leviteracetum (LEV). Electrochemical sensing method was developed by depositing nanocrystals of zeolites and horseradish peroxidase (nanocrys zeolites–HRP) onto indium tin oxide (ITO)-coated glass surface for LEV detection. Various stages of biosensor fabrication were characterized by Transmission electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, and electrochemical impedance spectroscopy.

The nanotechnological literature discusses how zeolite and graphene interactions augment their functionality and they collaborate to enhance their catalytic activity.

Future Perspectives on Zeolite/Graphene Oxide Composite Synthesis and Applications

Recently, scientists have worked to better understand how graphene and zeolite work together as a composite catalyst.

Polymeric zeolite membranes are used for their energy storage capacity which is desired in WBAN applications.

I mentioned above the quantum computing properties of the C19 technology

Shedding light on the external surface of zeolites by quantum calculation

Despite their importance, the structure and reactivity of defects on the external surface of real zeolites are rarely analyzed by quantum calculation. The theoretical model of the perfect crystal used in the latter is primarily aimed at gaining an understanding of the nanopores of materials. Thanks to quantum modeling calculations conducted on the ZSM-5 zeolite, IFPEN’s research has nevertheless demonstrated the existence of a much larger variety of active sites on the surface than in the internal nanoporosity.

We know that graphene plasmons are used in Quantum computing which is needed for the brain computer interface bidirectional programming of consciousness. I have previously explained that carbon nanotubes have the same diameter as the micro tubules in the brain, where consciousness is being processed according to quantum mechanics. You can find more information about the successful growing of an artificial brain from carbon nanotubes, nanobots and hydrogel and its computing processing power of consciousness based on Maxwells Quaternion equations of light and fractal mathematics:

We know that graphene has quantum properties and acts non-linear, meaning nonlocal, all time simultaneous now. Classical physics does not apply!

Quantum computing with graphene plasmons

Among the various approaches to quantum computing, all-optical architectures are especially promising due to the robustness and mobility of single photons. However, the creation of the two-photon quantum logic gates required for universal quantum computing remains a challenge. Here we propose a universal two-qubit quantum logic gate, where qubits are encoded in surface plasmons in graphene nanostructures, that exploits graphene's strong third-order nonlinearity and long plasmon lifetimes to enable single-photon-level interactions.

I have also written about the fact that graphene plasmonic fields can be manipulated to create demons, hence can be used for spiritual warfare. People are possessed by the quantum information that is projected on a carrier wave or modulated by changing subatomic particle spin state.

You can also modulate the spin state of subatomic particles to literally change thoughts and neuronal activity. This field is called Neuromorphic Spintronics.

Getting back to zeolite - the technological literature discusses that polymer zeolite composites have enhanced battery capacity.

Polymers/zeolite nanocomposite membranes with enhanced thermal and electrochemical performances for lithium-ion batteries

The improvement of ionic conductivity, thermal property, as well as cycle performance, is key to promoting the development of lithium-ion batteries (LIBs). Herein, a nanocomposite separator is prepared by electrospinning and subsequent thermal cross-linking method. The membrane exhibits a highly interconnected macro-porous structure. ZSM-5 molecular sieves are firmly attached to the membrane through chemical bonds. Molecular sieves with special channel structures and strong Lewis acidity are proposed to contribute to the disassociation of lithium salt and the transportation of lithium ion. The three-dimensional cross-linked membrane integrates advantages of ZSM-5, copolymers and polyvinylidenefluoride (PVDF), exhibiting enhanced electrolyte uptake, thermal stability and ionic conductivity. In addition, the cells with nanocomposite membranes possess better cycling performance and improved C-rate capability compared with those cells with polypropylene (PP) separators.

Note that zeolite is used for bulk hydrogel production.

Biomedical Applications of Zeolitic Nanoparticles, with an Emphasis on Medical Interventions

The advent of porous materials, in particular zeolitic nanoparticles, has opened up unprecedented putative research avenues in nanomedicine. Zeolites with intracrystal mesopores are low framework density aluminosilicates possessing a regular porous structure along with intricate channels. Their unique physiochemical as well as physiological parameters necessitate a comprehensive overview on their classifications, fabrication platforms, cellular/macromolecular interactions, and eventually their prospective biomedical applications through illustrating the challenges and opportunities in different integrative medical and pharmaceutical fields. High Throughput Methods for Fabrication of Zeolitic Porous Biomaterials with a Focus on Hydrogel-Based Systems As noted in the introduction section, zeolitic materials are synthesized by various methods in five synthesis systems, ie, the conventional hydrogel system, the confined-space synthesis templates, microreactors, top-down approaches, and zeolite nanosheet synthesis systems.2 Scaling up the production of zeolites, however, depends on hydrogel-based systems comprising bulk solid and liquid phases, where the zeolite backbone is formed around charged templating species, ie, alkali-metal and cation-water complexes or organic molecules.12 The production of zeolites through hydrogel systems is based on a strategy, where the amorphous materials undergo chemical and structural reorganization until achieving a zeolite arrangement. Zeolite nuclei form in the solid portion of the system, while the zeolite framework propagates to the gel network until the crystallites are released from the solid matrix and proceed developing within the mother liquor. Thus, zeolite production through a hydrogel system can be considered to take place in three steps: (1) nucleation at gel-liquid interface, (2) growth and release of zeolite nuclei from gel matrix, and (3) growth within the mother liquor until completion to the ultimate, fully crystalline zeolite product.

Because of its interesting material geometry zeolites have been an emerging material to enhance biosensor creation.

Nano- and microsized zeolites as a perspective material for potentiometric biosensors creation

A number of potentiometric biosensors based on coimmobilization of enzymes with different types of zeolite on pH-ion-sensitive field-effect transistor (ISFET) have been developed. Their working characteristics have been determined and compared. It was shown that clinoptilolite and zeolite Beta polymorph A (BEA) are more promising for creating biosensors than zeolite A. Changing the concentration of zeolite BEA in membranes, it is possible to extend the biosensor linear measurement range. The two-layer method of deposition of the enzyme with clinoptilolite was found to provide a significant increase in the biosensor sensitivity to substrates, whereas thermal modification of the zeolite BEA crystals can improve analytical characteristics of potentiometric biosensors for detection of toxic substances.

Zeolite graphene combination enhances the Quantum Dot functionality.

Graphene quantum dot incorporation in the zeolitic imidazolate framework with sodalite (SOD) topology: Synthesis and improving the adsorption ability in liquid phase

Graphene quantum dot (GQD) and zeolitic imidazolate framework (ZIF-8) were synthesized. GQD was incorporated in the ZIF-8 to improve the adsorption properties in the resulting nanocomposite. Adsorption capacity of nanocomposite (2500 mg/g) was reasonably better than pure GQD (294 mg/g) and MOF (1111 mg/g).

Summary:

In almost 30 years history of advanced nanotechnology therapeutics, world experts like toxicologist Dr. Hildy Staninger did not recommend zeolite as a detoxification method. The reason is that the unique properties of zeolite make it an excellent building block for polymers and nanosensors - as has been extensively documented in the literature. It is also not mentioned in the Moderna patent as a modality to inhibit nanoparticle self assembly. The reason is because it strengthens polymers. Zeolite consists of silicon, aluminium, oxygen - which are the building blocks of the advanced nanotechnology. Aluminum is a polymer catalyst that when combined with a transition metal will accelerate the self assembly of polymers like polyethylene. Silicon has been found as a chemical signature in the blood by Clifford Carnicom and myself and is a key component of this artificially intelligent advanced nanotechnological life form - people called it Morgellons and we see the same filaments now coming out of the C19 injected as I have shown with Dr Justin Coy’s findings on fluorescent skin and filaments.

Fluorescent Skin In C19 Vaccinated - Truth, Science and Spirit Ep 7: Conversation with Former DOD Contractor Justin Coy, PhD

Fluorescent Filaments Coming Out Of C19 Vaccinated Individuals Skin Glowing Under UV Light: Darkfield Microscopy

If someone shows you testing in which supposedly the levels of graphene and polymer plastics went down in the extracellular fluid, it is not telling you much because the materials enter the cells and build the biosensing/ synthetic biological function intracellular.

I just wanted you to know this since a lot of people are jumping on the zeolite bandwagon as a universal detox recommendation. For those with the eyes to see and ears to hear, you may want to do a little research into how this technology has been advancing. I have not seen anyone on zeolite with clean blood. Maybe above review explains to you why.