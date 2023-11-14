2007 Chemical Analysis of Morgellons Fibers Showed Polyethylene Nanotechnology. Pfizer C19 Bioweapon Polyethylene Glycol LNP's Create Filaments And Micro Chips. Are They Related And Part Of WBAN?
Image source: Dr. David Nixon Substack Pfizer C19 Darkfield Microscopy
Dr Nixon posted some of the most compelling images that he ever took of proof that we are dealing with self assembly nanotechnology for the Internet of Nano Bio Things - meaning the total surveillance of human beings via the nanotechnology that is inside their bodies. This is not scie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.