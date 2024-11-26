I continue to post literature for the purpose of educating people how advanced nanotechnology really is and how long it has been around. When doctors and scientist say there are no nanorobots, it just means they have not taken the time to educate themselves towards a subject that has been developed now for DECADES and is for many difficult to understand due to its sophistication. The military is a major sponsor of the development of micro and nano electronics, in fact the US military is a leader in nanoweapons worldwide, as I have discussed in previous posts. I have previously written articles and show historic military documents to elucidate this point.

DOD Defense Nanotechnology Research And Development Program 2009 - Insights Into Development Of Self Assembly Nanotechnology

NASA Future Strategic Warfare Compared To Current Events. Are We In A War Of Our Military Against Us - We The People?

Here I share an article from 2016 - 8 years ago - which explains the bio engineering of microbes into full computers and sensors - and filaments that are as effective as Carbon Nanotubes. Remember the plan is to digitize all life on earth, computerize it, utilize it for data harvesting for AI and battlespace interrogation. Humanity is the battlespace.

A microbe so common it’s found everywhere from the muddy bottom of the Potomac River to soil hundreds of meters into the earth could one day be wiring the military’s nanotechnology and sensing toxic chemicals from unmanned vehicles. The bacteria, called Geobacter, thrive where organic life normally couldn’t in an “unprecedented” way, said Derek Lovley, a microbiology professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst working with the U.S. Navy. Here’s how it works. Rather than expelling electrons through oxygen-based respiration, Geobacter grow hair-like protein filaments that transfer electrons out of the cell onto surrounding iron minerals. Over the past year, Lovley and a team of researchers genetically modified those protein filaments to supercharge their conductivity, as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Office of Naval Research. The researchers tweaked two of the protein’s amino acids, halving their size and increasing their conductivity 2,000-fold, ONR officials announced Tuesday: "Research like Dr. Lovley's could lead to the development of new electronic materials to meet the increasing demand for smaller, more powerful computing devices," said Linda Chrisey, a program officer in ONR's Warfighter Performance Department, which sponsors the research. "Being able to produce extremely thin wires with sustainable materials has enormous potential application as components of electronic devices such as sensors, transistors and capacitors."