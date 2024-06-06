I wanted to review the leaked NASA Future Strategic Issues/ Future of Warfare Circa 2025 slides in the context of my research regarding nano robots, surveillance, C19 self assembly nanotechnology bioweapons and the broader stealth self assembly nanotechnology warfare agenda. There are people who believe that the military will come and save them. However we have had ample evidence that the military and intelligence agencies actually are waging war against the population and that they are executing the transhumanist technocratic agenda. I discussed that Ray Kurzweil, Google Engineer, prominent technocrat, Author of ‘ The Singularity is Near” has been a long time science advisor to the military regarding their future direction of research.

Astonishing Darkfield Live Blood Footage Of Nano/Microrobots In C19 Unvaccinated Blood And What did Ray Kurzweil Say About Nanorobots And the Singularity?

In fact, this NASA presentation reads just like his book. NASA itself has been implicated in geoengineering operations and I have had first hand confirmation of that by former NASA employees.

Who are the military organizations that participated in the NASA Future of warfare planning? First, we have the common groups we have heard about in relation to the development and deployment of the mRNA C19 bioweapon technology - DARPA, CIA. FBI is also mentioned. Here are a few other acronyms that are present:

NRO (National Reconnaissance Office) launches assets into orbit from locations around the world using multiple space vehicles. Ensuring our intelligence collection is the best in the world. Our government, military, and civilian workforce is pushing the technological boundaries on what is possible.

Note - the NRO has been implicated by whistleblower Dan Morris, retired Air Force career Master Sargent involved in extraterrestrial projects with a Top Secret Clearance 38 levels above top secret specifically in extraterrestrial operations. Technology recovered from numerous ET crash sites by the US military since Roswell and reverse engineered - include microelectronics, fiber optics, night vision, material sciences and antigravity propulsion systems, which the Nazis already had in WW2 - the Nazi scientists were imported via Operation Paperclip, most prominently Wernher Van Braun who went to NASA. This technology was then given to certain corporations who patented it and made billions of dollars. ( Source: Unacknowledged - Steven Greer MD). I have been talking about this technology is not from here, and I just want to note this connection for people to contemplate.

CNO The Chief of Naval Operations Strategic Studies Group was established by Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Thomas B. Hayward in 1981. The Group was co-located at the United States Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, and received its direction and made its reports only to the Chief of Naval Operations.

SBCCOM The United States Army Soldier and Biological Chemical Command is a support organization focused on the development, response to, and safe handling of chemical weapons.

ONI is a core element of the Navy’s Information Warfare Community whose goal is to gain and hold a decisive information advantage over America’s potential adversaries. ONI collects, analyzes and produces maritime intelligence and disseminates that intelligence rapidly to strategic, operational, and tactical decision makers to meet Navy, DoD, and national requirements.

NSAP Navy Science Assistance Program

DIA The Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency is a three-star military officer that rotates between Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines approximately every three years and is the principal adviser to the Secretary of Defense and to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

TRADOC The United States Army Training and Doctrine Command is a major command of the United States Army headquartered at Fort Eustis, Virginia. It is charged with overseeing training of Army forces and the development of operational doctrine

What have all these agencies contributed as seeing the vision of future warfare in 2025? Do they like so many shadow government organizations use predictive programming or is it that THEY actually planned the current C19 bioweapon genocide and takeover of humanity via stealth nanotechnology weapons? I think this is a worthy question.

They knew about uncontrolled self replication of nanotechnology. You can look at my over 600 substack articles with documentation in live blood analysis. Here is a good synopsis:

Evidence Of Crimes Against Humanity - Darkfield Blood Microscopy

They also mention polymer growth in plants and spider silk. I have documented this extensively sprayed via geoengineering operations and dragline silk ( strongest spider silk known) found as DNA contamination in C19 bioweapons.

Spider Silk Polymer Sprayed Via Geoengineering Operations From California - Darkfield Microscopy Analysis

Residual DNA fragments Analysis Detected In Monovalent And Bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech And Moderna modRNA COVID-19 Shots Confirms Spider Silk Genes Encoded In The Spike Open Reading Frame

Spider Silk Polyamide Polymers Applications In Self Assembly Nanotechnology, Biosensors, Vaccine Delivery, Synthetic Biology, Brain Computer Interface

I have shown swarming nanobots in the blood, co-opted insects like mosquitoes have been released in the environment and in my interview with weapons expert Mark Steele, he discussed how the self assembly nanotechnology is wetware for military Lidar applications for tracking and attacking humans:

Artificial Intelligent Transformation Of Humanity - Nano and Micro Robots In Human Blood

Breaking News Interview: Warfare Against Humanity - Conversation With Weapons Expert Mark Steele - Truth, Science And Spirit, Episode 16 Breaking News Interview: Warfare Against Humanity - Conversation With Weapons Expert Mark Steele - Truth, Science And Spirit, Episode 16

I have also discussed in depth smart dust, body dust and how the medical biosensors implanted via “vaccine” bioweapon injections are the same thing. Also remember the Nano Quell operation that contaminated different beverages and water supply with dormant nanoweapons

Is Nano Domestic Quell Government Project Still Going On? How Long Have Our Bodies Been Loaded With Nano Particles In Food, Drinks And Water Supply? Are We Now Part Of The World Wide Sensor Network?

What Is Smart Dust And How Is it Used?

Smart Dust, Biosensors, Polymers For Geoengineering And The Multinational Corporations That Manufacture Them

Enabling Battlespace Persistent Surveillance: The Form, Function and Future of Smart Dust - Military Warfare 2025 In Effect?

WBAN and AI surveillance is happening now. Note they say that robotic swarm technologies are endemic worldwide. In other words, the real “pandemic” is one of biosensing nanorobots for dual use purpose coupled with digitized surveillance and digital twin cloud upload.

Digital Twin Development Through The Healthcare System - Total Surveillance Via Smart Phones And WBAN?

Correlations Between COVID19 Bioweapon Contents, Polymer Chemistry And Nanosensors For WBAN

2007 Chemical Analysis of Morgellons Fibers Showed Polyethylene Nanotechnology. Pfizer C19 Bioweapon Polyethylene Glycol LNP's Create Filaments And Micro Chips. Are They Related And Part Of WBAN?

They are discussing that this warfare on the cheap is fingerprintless, meaning nobody can trace this nanotechnological warfare to them. Microwave attacks on not just targeted individuals but the entire population is the target. Certainly the C19 bioweapons are ethnic weapons, DNA specific, they are carcinogenic, involve prions, are fatal to disabling and they kill short term within minutes of getting the C19 bioweapon shot or slow kill longterm through accelerated aging. Nobody in the world is doubting that brain function of human beings has been attacked worldwide, the misleading term “brainfog” is ubiquitous now. It is intentional warfare on the populations cognitive function. Prion disease has been documented in relation to C19 bioweapons and I have explained how that is used for self assembly nanotechnology purposes. Of course the entire biosphere is attacked, just like they are discussing ( antiflora/ fauna).

Biological Effects Of Electromagnetic Radiation ( Radiowaves And Microwaves) Defense Intelligence Agency 1976 Document

Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions In the Context of Contaminated Nanometal Covid-19 Vaccines with Graphite Ferrous Oxide Antennas

Self Assembly Nanotechnology Microplastic Polymers Contributing To Turbo Cancers, Accelerated Aging And All Diseases

Lipid Nanoparticle-Associated Inflammation is Triggered by Galectin Activation. Galectins Are Involved In Cancer Propagation. Several Supplements Have Anti Galectin Properties And Could Be Explored

C19 Vax Analysis Shows Dozens Of Toxic Phthalates That Have Been Associated With Endocrine Disruption And Death From Heart Disease

Battlescape Brain: Engaging Neuroscience in Defense Operations - Review Of Dr. James Giordano's lectures

Everybody Talks About Amyloid Or Prions In Relation To C19 Bioweapons. Review Of How Self Assembly Amyloid Hydrogels & Prion Peptides Are Used For Nanotechnology Devices & Biosensor Applications.

US Naval Institute 2021: Synthetic Bioweapons Are Coming - Emerging and Disruptive Technology Essay Contest–First Prize Sponsored by MITRE - Gene-editing advances pose a serious threat.

I have shown the brain dysfunction based on function EEG studies in my office and how to reverse it:

Complete Reversal of Long Haul Covid Brain Dysfunction as documented by WAVI Brain EEG

We have seen since the C19 rollout the long term fingerprintless depopulation campaign, we have seen food, vitamins contaminated as well as water supply. We have heard about Ebola/ Marburg virus within the shots that can be activated via 60 GHZ pulses. They give an example how they already tested biological weapons on humans for which no treatment is available.

Contaminated Food Supply Contributing Cause To Live Blood Analysis Findings In Unvaccinated? Darkfield Blood Analysis On Grocery Meat Products

Darkfield Live Blood Analysis Of An Individual On Carnivore Diet And Clifford Carnicom's Culture Of The Polymers Produced By CDB (Nanobots)

Recent Consumer Report Reveals High Levels Of Plastics In All Food Categories - Is Poisoning Our Biosphere Via Geoengineering The REAL Cause?

We know that PSYOP’s - planned psychological warfare via media lies coordinated by intelligence to threaten people into lockdowns and taking the C19 bioweapon has been effectively deployed on the world population. In fact they mention anti personnel bioweapons. They also mention bioviruses into biocomputers. This can be done via frequency insertion into the brain and was discussed by Dr Robert Duncan, former CIA and DARPA employee who developed the AI world control grid software to monitor humanities brainwaves:

Rand Corporation Research Report: Plagues, Cyborgs and Supersoldiers - Human Body Is Now An Official Warfare Domain

Nanotechnology, Cybernetic Hive Minds, Artificial Intelligence and Mind Control - DARPA and CIA Insider Dr. Robert Duncan's Interviews Confirms Hijacking Of Human Soul Possible

Project Soul Catcher By Dr. Robert Duncan - CIA Capabilities Of Mind and Soul Hacking

Hydrogel and Graphene Oxide Used For Neuron Stimulation ( AKA Mind Control) Via Injection Or Inhalation

Bioweapons Whistleblower Dr. William R. Deagle MD In 2006 About Chemtrails, NSA And Military Involvement, Morgellons, Genetic Modification And Mind Control

Techno Warfare 2035: United States Army War College Class of 2023 - Cyborgs, Genetic Engineering, Brain Computer Interface, Mind Control, AI Automated Targeting Weapons Systems

Dr. Pierre Gilbert 1995 Confirms Clifford Carnicom And My Discovery Of ELF Fields Mind Controlling C19 Injected Turning Them Into Zombies. Confirms Contamination Of Mankind's Blood With Nanotechnology

The Battlespace Of Our Mind And The Soul Connection - Review Of Intelligence Agency Research Into The "Paranormal"

They also discussed human targeting and their technocratic view that humans have rapidly decreasing to negative value - meaning you can depopulate them and replace them with AI. Overhead satellite human targeting is also well known and documented with millions of innocent people being tortured daily.

AI Humanoid Robots Replacing Humans Are The Next Level Of Transhumanist Technocracy Implementation: "Top 6 Humanoid Robot Companies To Consider As A New Trend Potentially Takes Off"

The Rise Of The BioCyborg: Synthetic Biology, Artificial Chimerism And Human Enhancement

Cyborg Soldier 2050: Human/Machine Fusion and the Implications for the Future of the DOD

I have written numerous articles documenting natural warfare with biosensors, not sure if humans count as animals in their view.

C19 Un-injected Live Blood Images Documenting Nano Technology Self Assembly, Increased Blood Coagulation and Blood Toxicity

Worsening Toxic Darkfield Live Blood Appearance In C19 Un-injected And Increase In Self Assembly Nanotechnology

You can find the full NASA presentation here:

Summary:

It looks to me like we are in their predicted 2025 future of war now. Our military and intelligence agencies against us. You study this research, and make up your own mind.