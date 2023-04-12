A Warning to Humanity: Historical Context Of Environmental Bio- and Geoengineering and the C19 Injection Era - Findings Of Synthetic Biology Polymer Filaments In Human Blood
Here is the Link for this important video:
ESTABLISHING CONTEXT FOR THE "COVID" ERA
In this video, Clifford Carnicom, Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, David Nixon, MD, Elana Freeland, Researcher and Author of Geoengineered Transhumanism and Harry Blazer present a warning to humanity. We describe the historical context of not just Geoengineering, but also Bioengine…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.