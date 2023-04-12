Here is the Link for this important video:

ESTABLISHING CONTEXT FOR THE "COVID" ERA

In this video, Clifford Carnicom, Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, David Nixon, MD, Elana Freeland, Researcher and Author of Geoengineered Transhumanism and Harry Blazer present a warning to humanity. We describe the historical context of not just Geoengineering, but also Bioengine…