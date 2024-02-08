Breaking News: Embalmer Richard Hirschman Confirms Rubbery Polymer Clots Grow Outside Of The Body And Were Found In a Deceased Child. Truth, Science And Spirit Ep 7 - Must watch & Share
Watch on Clouthub Streams at 3 PM PST
In this interview, Richard Hirschman and I compare notes on our research and findings about the polymer clots. Richard had sent me embalmed blood and rubbery clots for analysis last year. We both have learned much since our initial collaboration.
You do not want to miss this important conversation.
Since findings these rubbery clots now in children, we must get the word out there that these clots are nanotechnology self assembly polymers and we know what can help prevent their growth.
Who would not want to save our future, the children, from this horrifying death?
Image: Different clot samples, including from a 12 year old child and clots that developed outside of the body after death.
Here is more related research:
Blood Clot Analysis From Living & Deceased Individuals Shows Consistent Findings: A Rubber Like Polymerized Protein - Microscopy Shows Filaments. Part 1 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom
Blood Clot Analysis From Living And Deceased Individuals Near Infrared Spectroscopy Shows Multiple Hydrogel Polymer Components - Part 2 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom
Blood Clot Analysis From Living And Deceased Individuals - Preliminary Chemical Solubility Testing - Part 3 of 3 - Dr. Ana Mihalcea With Clifford Carnicom
I showed that the blood of an C19 unvaccinated individual on Eliquis clots just like a C19 vaccinated and that Vitamin C and EDTA help prevent this:
Correlation Of Severity Of Live Blood Contamination Seen On Darkfield Microscopy With Visible Clotting In C19 Unvaccinated Individual
Rubbery Clot Development In C19 Unvaccinated Individual With Previous Deep Vein Thrombosis and Massive Pulmonary Emboli - While On Eliquis, Nattokinase, Lumbrokinase and Serreptase
C19 Unvaccinated Have Same Blood Clotting Problem As C19 Vaccinated - EDTA And Vitamin C Prevents Blood Clotting In C19 Unvaccinated
What Happens To A Human When There Is More Hydrogel, Nanotechnology And Synthetic Biology Then Blood? And A HAARP Warning BY Cathy O'Brien From 1990's - Is 4Hz Accelerating This Process?
Methylene Blue Prevents Rubbery Clot Formation, Essential Oils Help Too - Experiment Documentation Methylene Blue Prevents Rubbery Clot Formation, Essential Oils Help Too - Experiment Documentation
Methylene Blue Effects Against Micro Robots and Rubbery Clot Development - A Possible Hopeful Adjunct Solution? Methylene Blue Effects Against Micro Robots and Rubbery Clot Development - A Possible Hopeful Adjunct Solution?
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Breaking News: Embalmer Richard Hirschman Confirms Rubbery Polymer Clots Grow Outside Of The Body And Were Found In a Deceased Child. Truth, Science And Spirit Ep 7 - Must watch & Share
We've known that these bio-weapon artery BLOCKERS ('clots' is NOT the right word to use), keep growing outside of the body; we've known this, early on. Mike Adams (aka The Health Ranger; Natural News; creator/owner of Brighteon.com [social media website]), was testing these things, a few years ago, in his certified lab, and these things kept growing, in test tubes, in the fridge/freezer.
Horrific,
We have to win this war ,