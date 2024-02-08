Watch on Clouthub Streams at 3 PM PST

In this interview, Richard Hirschman and I compare notes on our research and findings about the polymer clots. Richard had sent me embalmed blood and rubbery clots for analysis last year. We both have learned much since our initial collaboration.

You do not want to miss this important conversation.

Since findings these rubbery clots now in children, we must get the word out there that these clots are nanotechnology self assembly polymers and we know what can help prevent their growth.

Who would not want to save our future, the children, from this horrifying death?

Image: Different clot samples, including from a 12 year old child and clots that developed outside of the body after death.

