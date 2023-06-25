C19 Un-injected Live Blood Images Documenting Nano Technology Self Assembly, Increased Blood Coagulation and Blood Toxicity
Image above: hydrogel filament that looks like a device with highly abnormal surrounding blood
In my recent substacks, I have been showing the self assembly process of the hydrogel/CDB filaments from spheres filled with artificial intelligent particles. I want to continue documenting my findings of C19 un-injected blood showing a worsening of the toxicit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.