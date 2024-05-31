After I had posted the articles about fluorescent filaments coming out of the C19 injected and the orange tatoo on the skin, some of my C19 uninjected patients who had been exposed to shedding as well as environmental sources like breathing the air contaminated by geoengineering - were investigating their skin. In the above video you can see a flourescent filament coming out from behind the ear of patient A. This was a Darkfield Live blood analysis done by this patient previously, showing filaments in the blood.

Here you can see the use of a UV light on a flourescent filament that is coming out of the skin of patient A on another spot of the body and it is clearly reacting to the ambient energy field of the finger, trying to attach to it:

This is another C19 uninjected patient B with orange flourescent spots and flourescent blue filaments coming ouf of the skin.

Patient B also had significant live blood contamination in a previous exam:

Image: C19 uninjected blood, constuctions site building polymer filament on the left ( 200x) and large polymer construction on the right ( 2000x).

Image: C19 uninjected blood, constuctions site building polymer filament on the left ( 2000x) and large polymer filament on the right ( 2000x).

I was given a sample of the filament that came out of patient A’s skin. Without UV light the filament looks exactly as what we are seeing in the blood on the left side. Then I turned on the UV light and you can see the blue violet glow.

Here is a video of the flourescent glow right as I turn on the UV light:

Here are my previous reports of the analysis after Dr Justin Coy shared with me his observations and filaments.

I have had many other C19 unvaccinated individuals without a history of Morgellons that reported the filaments to be coming out of their skin. Strange crawly sensations or intense itching can accompany it but does not have to happen. The extreme itching has also been reported to me in the area of the orange spots. Some people have no symptoms.