According to CBS News, Robert O Young, alleged expert in detoxification from nanotechnology, was convicted again earlier this month on several felony counts, including willful abuse of an elder, two counts of practicing without a medical license, and one count of theft - including identity theft - from an elder. He was taken to jail awaiting sentencing.

The report states:

Founder of pH Miracle Diet found guilty of elder abuse and treating patients without a license

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For a third time in 30 years, the best-selling author and founder of the pH Miracle book series, Robert Young, has been convicted on criminal charges that he treated terminally ill patients without medical training, certifications, or any college degrees. On February 7, 2025, a jury in a North County courtroom found Young guilty on several felony counts, including willful abuse of an elder, two counts of practicing without a medical license, and one count of theft from an elder. Young's co-defendant, Gina Migalko, who helped him run his business, was also found guilty on the same charges except for elder abuse, which was not one of the counts against her. Young was taken into custody and will be sentenced at a later date. Young is the founder of the pH Miracle diet, a health regimen that, according to Young, can fight cancer and other terminal diseases through a strict all-vegetable smoothie diet and IVs full of sodium bicarbonate - more commonly known as baking soda. At the heart of Young’s theory is the belief, according to his words, that “cancer is not a cell, but an acidic, poisonous liquid” and can be treated by lowering the acidic levels in the blood. Young did just that, according to court documents, by injecting baking soda into patients’ bodies. He injected his clients at a sprawling 48-acre ranch in Valley Center in rural San Diego County, where his clients would pay to stay and for treatments. Young has been convicted twice for practicing medicine without a license. The first conviction came in 1996 when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, and the second conviction was in 2017 for two felony counts. In exchange for his plea agreement, Young spent just over five months in prison for the second conviction. During the 2017 criminal hearing, Young admitted, according to the appellate ruling, that he did not have “any post-high school educational degrees from any accredited schools," nor was he a "trained scientist." (Kali v. Young, D076121, 19 (Cal. Ct. App. Feb. 8, 2021)

The Latest People v Robert O. Young

In 2022, the San Diego County District Attorney once again charged Young for treating an elderly woman, Jane Clayson, for liver and thyroid disease. As in the past, Young had urged Clayson to reject traditional medical treatments in favor of his line of expensive supplements, all of which are still available on the pH Miracle Product website. According to testimony during the two-plus week trial, doctors had urged Clayson to get liver scans, but Clayson refused upon advice from Young. Meanwhile, Clayson's condition worsened. Clayson, however, is just one of many to take Young's advice over licensed professionals.

The $105 Million Verdict

Young's legal troubles continued in 2018 when a civil jury awarded cancer patient Dawn Kali $105 million in a civil suit she brought against Young after he convinced her to forego medical treatment and chemotherapy and instead get treated at his pH Miracle Center in Valley Center.

The trial judge later reduced the massive verdict to just over $25 million dollars. CBS 8 spoke to Kali in 2022. "No verdict will make this ok. I and dozens of others will suffer for the rest of our lives," said Kali in a June 2022 interview with CBS 8. "He is the worst kind of criminal. He is a fraud who scares people away from the proper help they need. He took something that could never be repaid: the final months and days of a person’s life and time meant to spend with loved ones. No verdict can ever change that." Kali added, "Robert Young is a danger to society. He’s never cured a single person of anything, and he continues to prey upon vulnerable people to make money." According to public documents, Kali died on May 30, 2024. An online fundraising drive stated she had died from cancer.

Robert Young Galina Migalko Criminal Complaint 62.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

____________________________________________________________________________

Recently an independent whistleblower from the UK and prominent freedom fighter Ria Hayes recorded a video explaining the recent results of a hair analysis by someone using the product that Young advertises - and having a 1200% increase of Aluminum in the hair analysis after 6 weeks. While the company’s practitioner claims that this means the product is helping to excrete Aluminum, it means that the body toxicity has increased. Please see the mechanism of metals accumulation here:

Assessment of hair metal levels in aluminium plant workers using scalp hair ICP-DRC-MS analysis

Hair is widely used for biomonitoring of metal exposure due to a number of advantages like high mineralization and irreversible incorporation of metals into hair matrix [13]. In contrast to blood and urine, where metal levels are strictly regulated by homeostatic mechanisms [14], hair may be used for assessment of exposure history for several months due to accumulation of metals [15]. In addition, due to ability to absorb metals from environment hair may be used in biomonitoring studies [16]. Previous data demonstrate that hair may be used as a valuable marker of occupational exposure to metals and metalloids [17,18]. Moreover, the hair metal level was also shown to be associated with adverse health effects in occupationally exposed persons [19].

Please see her whistleblower report and discussion with an analytical research lab scientist who explains the extremely concerning increase in Aluminum in the hair analysis here:

Whistleblower report on Aluminum hair level increases by 1200% after taking Robert Youngs recommended product

Young and his collaborator, both convicted felons as explained by Ria Hayes, widely attacked myself and Dr. Anita Baxas on multiple prominent podcasts - many of which are affiliates for the product - after we warned people of the metals toxicity, and we received threats of lawsuits and cease and desist orders. Young also has been an outspoken critic of EDTA, claiming that it is a synthetic poisonous acid.

EDTA is the lipid nanoparticle antidote with Vitamin C according to the Moderna Patent and has been used for the past century for heavy metal detoxification by medical practitioners.

Another Confirmation: EDTA Combined With Vitamin C And Other Antioxidants Inhibits Nano Particle Polymerization In New Moderna Patent

However, Young declared under penalty of perjury that he has no scientific education:

Young criminal history

For further information on effects of Aluminum toxicity, please see this article:

Aluminum toxicity

Although it was initially believed to primarily affect the nervous system and bones, aluminum toxicity is now known to impact the cardiac, pulmonary, reproductive, gastrointestinal, and hematological systems. Symptoms include anemia, pulmonary fibrosis, and decreased bone density.

Aluminum Titanium complexes have been shown to initiate polymer growth, in particular polyethylene. Heavy metals enhance nanotechnology self assembly.

To save lives and to warn people of health threats they face regardless of the attacks of those who have financial interests in suppressing the information - is a matter of soulful conscience. There are many people who know about this and more, and stay silent, while consumers may be injured.