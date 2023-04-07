Chemical Analysis Comparison of Hydrogel Filaments from C19 Shots and Environmental Geoengineering Sources - Project What Happened to Humanities Blood?
Image: Moderna C19 shot filament growth Project CUNIT-2-112Y6580
Introduction:
I have been discussing that the filaments seen in live blood, C19 shot contents and the environmental poisoning via geoengineering can come from different sources - however there are some remarkable similarities present that are worthy of further study. In my view, this assau…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.