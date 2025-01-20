CIA Enhanced Human Performance Investigation

In this post, I am discussing this declassified CIA document from what is known the Stargate program. We know that Human Performance Enhancement in the military can have dual applications - it could mean the improvement of human health, human cognitive capabilities, as well as the utilization of human consciousness capabilities for psychotronic warfare - under which remote viewing, telepathy, psychokinesis fall.

Self healing and remote healing are part of remote effects of human consciousness and have been extensively studied. The largest compilation of scientific evidence of international research on the topic can be found in the book written by a friend of mine, the late MIT Physics Professor Claude Swanson “ Life Force, The Scientific Basis. Breakthrough Physics of Energy Medicine, Healing, Chi and Quantum Consciousness” - which I have quoted in my Light Medicine book in the Chapter on Torsion Physics to explain phenomena of telekinesis, teleportation, remote healing, telepathy and antigravity phenomena.

The other aspect of this research is mind control and the control of physiologic functioning of both organ systems and most importantly the brain for nefarious purposes. I keep speaking about this research because the same military CIA intelligence programs continued to evolve into the nanotechnology, brain computer interface, Cyborg Supersoldier program. You can implant an infrared camera into a soldiers retina or you can train them to see in infrared. I prefer the latter and have been trained to maneuver blindfolded through obstacle courses and at times seeing through my blindfolds or reading a deck of cards that is turned over or in another place remote from me. That is infrared and remote vision. If you read Cyborg Soldier 2050, this is what they want to do with soldiers via AI controlled technology. Cyborg Soldier 2050: Human/Machine Fusion and the Implications for the Future of the DOD

In my book Light Medicine - A New Paradigm - The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity I discuss that the fusion of humans with Artificial Intelligence is not the greatest potential future of humanity. The greatest future is to actualize the latent power within EVERY HUMAN BEING.

What did they study in this top secret program?

One aspect was the ability of people to affect the state of their red blood cells, specifically HOW TO PROTECT RED BLOOD CELLS FROM DESTRUCTION, called hemolysis, with their mind. Now what kind of implication would this have right now with nanorobots attacking our red blood cells or polymer self assembly sites hijacking the electricity of your cells and leading to accelerated oxidative stress?

In this video you can see COVID19 unvaccinated blood in severe oxidative stress surrounding self assembled polymer. Eventually these red blood cells die. Magnification 400x

Here is another COVID19 unvaccinated blood sample with micelles and nano/microrobots and the surrounding blood in severe oxidative stress: (Magnification 2000x)

Here is what the document said about their study and results:

Let that sink in. The CIA scientific research showed that if you spend 15 minutes visualizing the protection of your blood or the protection of another persons blood you can keep the red blood cells from destruction. 28% of the people involved in the study had the ability to do this. In another section the scientists noted that some people have much higher abilities called “psychic functioning” with the capacity to perform this. This is called remote healing.

But even if you extrapolate this to a world population where 2/3 of people been injected with a self replicating biological weapon and the rest are affected via shedding and other environmental contamination, the possibility of training people to use their mind to protect their red blood cells is astounding in its promise. And it costs no money. Anybody can do this.

The document also contains important research about the brain, remote hyponosis, magnetic field interactions on the brain, the effects of ELF. I will cover this in a future substack.

For now, this is very good news. Maybe you should start focusing?