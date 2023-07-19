Correlation Of Severity Of Live Blood Contamination Seen On Darkfield Microscopy With Visible Clotting In C19 Unvaccinated Individual
In this article, I am correlating the Darkfield Live Blood Microscopy findings with the Blood draw test. Monday live blood analysis of this C19 unvaccinated individual who is on Eliquis for Atrial fibrillation shows high level contamination with many spherical construction sites, hydrogel CDB filaments, rouleaux formation in only one drop of blood. This…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.