“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy

I am pleased to share with you the new book of Professor Dr David Hughes. We were part of an international group that investigated the contents of the C19 bioweapons vials and their related technology for a while. He is the author of the 133 page summary paper “What is in the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines”? Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity”. You can see our interview here:

In this new book, he discusses the permanent counterrevolution and global war of technocracy, mind control, weaponized deception and confusion, militarized self assembly nanotechnology in the shots as a weapon system. He explores the connection between Big Pharma and the military:

Former DARPA Director Regina Dugan recalls “a pivotal moment in 2010” (the breakthrough year above), when Dan Wattendorf asked: “What if we have a global pandemic and it’s a novel pathogen? That will be catastrophic. We can’t wait the normal 3–10 years for a vaccine. And what if instead we could use mRNA to create a vaccine in days and weeks […]?” (“How DARPA Seeded the Ground for a Rapid Covid-19 Cure,” 2020). The context for Wattendorf’s question is not provided, but it is easy to imagine a DARPA brainstorming session on how to provide for injecting as many people as possible, at speed, with a revolutionary new military technology whose proof of concept had just been established. In December 2013, DARPA awarded Pfizer $7.7 million for research to “cut response times to pandemic or bioterrorism threats by eliminating several of the steps currently needed to confer immunity,” though “details of the research are scarce” (Taylor, 2013). Moderna was founded in September 2010 and operationalised in 2011. In 2012, “despite being years away from testing its science in humans,” and with no scientific publications to its name, $40 million of venture capitalist funding flowed into the company (Crunchbase, n.d.), plus $240 million from AstraZeneca for the rights to mRNA drugs that did not yet exist (Garde, 2020). On October 2, 2013, DARPA awarded Moderna $25 million of research funding (Moderna, 2013). On October 24, 2013, Moderna was named a WEF “global growth company” and heralded as “an industry leader in innovative mRNA therapeutics.” In 2014, the company achieved the rare “unicorn” status (a $1 billion stock valuation for a private startup), even though it was offering a “fledgling drug tech- nology” that had still not been tested in humans (Dolgin, 2015). None of this makes any sense from a commercial perspective, and the fingerprints of the deep state are not difficult to detect.

