What is in the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines”? Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity - My Interview with Dr. David Hughes
This week on my radio show Dr. Ana’s Science of Light I had the great pleasure to interview Dr. David A. Hughes, PhD, a fellow colleague of our International Interdisciplinary Research Team, investigating the contents of C19 Injectables and correlating to Live Blood analysis.
Please see the link to our video here:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.