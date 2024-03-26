Plastic Teabags Release Billions of Microparticles and Nanoparticles into Tea

I have been discussing the consequences of nano contamination via nano and microplastics via food and beverages as a contributor of the live blood contamination of humanity, leading to accelerated aging and illness.

In this research article from 2019 the effect of plastic teabags on the nano particle contamination of tea was investigated. Interestingly, nylon, which is polyamide protein and polyethylene terephtalate were the nanoparticle chemical composition that were found. These are the same chemicals seen in the blood now and are mentioned at stealth nanoparticles in the Moderna C19 injection patent.

We show that steeping a single plastic teabag at brewing temperature (95 °C) releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics and 3.1 billion nanoplastics into a single cup of the beverage. The levels of nylon and polyethylene terephthalate particles released from the teabag packaging are several orders of magnitude higher than plastic loads previously reported in other foods.

Abstract:

The increasing presence of micro- and nano-sized plastics in the environment and food chain is of growing concern. Although mindful consumers are promoting the reduction of single-use plastics, some manufacturers are creating new plastic packaging to replace traditional paper uses, such as plastic teabags. The objective of this study was to determine whether plastic teabags could release microplastics and/or nanoplastics during a typical steeping process. We show that steeping a single plastic teabag at brewing temperature (95 °C) releases approximately 11.6 billion microplastics and 3.1 billion nanoplastics into a single cup of the beverage. The composition of the released particles is matched to the original teabags (nylon and polyethylene terephthalate) using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS). The levels of nylon and polyethylene terephthalate particles released from the teabag packaging are several orders of magnitude higher than plastic loads previously reported in other foods. An initial acute invertebrate toxicity assessment shows that exposure to only the particles released from the teabags caused dose-dependent behavioral and developmental effects.

This article evaluated drinking water again, both in tap and bottled water

Occurrence of Microplastics in Tap and Bottled Water: Current Knowledge

A narrative review was carried out to describe the current knowledge related to the occurrence of MPs in drinking water. The reviewed studies (n = 21) showed the presence of microplastics (MPs) in tap (TW) and bottled (BW) water, increasing concerns for public health due to the possible toxicity associated with their polymeric composition, additives, and other compounds or microorganism adsorbed on their surface.

Most commonly found MPs are made of Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE) (Low-Density PE, Linear-Low-Density PE, High-Density PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyamide (PA), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyurethane (PU), Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene

These are toxic effects:

However, several studies have looked at the effect of pristine MPs in human cells in culture [49]. In these studies, as in animal models, the main detected endpoint was oxidative stress with reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation. Other toxic effects regarded lipid metabolism, microbiota, neurotoxicity, inflammatory and immunological responses, cytotoxic effects, disruption of mitochondrial membrane potential, inhibition of plasma membrane ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporter activity.

Contamination of drinking water has been found around the world. You can see in the United States both tap water and bottled water has been shown to contain nano and microplastics.

Of course scientists have also found metals and filaments in rainwater, since they are being sprayed via geoengineering operations. You can find these results here:

The Danger In The Air - Rainwater Analysis Research by Dr. Geanina Hagimă From Romania Shows Magnetic Nanoparticles And Filaments. Comparison To Clifford Carnicom's Rainwater Analysis

We also know we are being sprayed with metals, graphene oxide.

Nanoparticle Contamination Cover Up - Important Interview with Dane Wigington - 40 Million Tons of Metal Nanoparticles And Graphene Oxide Are Being Sprayed Worldwide - Humans Are Inhaling It

Microplastic polymers are being sprayed and contaminated the entire biosphere:

Airborne hydrophilic microplastics in cloud water at high altitudes and their role in cloud formation

Microplastic pollution is occurring in most ecosystem, yet their presence in high altitude clouds and their influence on cloud formation and climate change are poorly known. Here we analyzed microplastics in cloud water sampled at the summits of Japan mountains at 1300–3776 m altitude by attenuated total reflection imaging and micro-Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy. We observed nine microplastics including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polymethyl methacrylate, polyamide 6, polycarbonate, ethylene–propylene copolymer or polyethylene–polypropylene alloy, polyurethane, and epoxy resin. Microplastic were fragmented, with mean concentrations ranging from 6.7 to 13.9 pieces per liter, and with Feret diameters ranging from 7.1 to 94.6 μm. Microplastics bearing hydrophilic groups such as carbonyl and/or hydroxyl groups were abundant, suggesting that they might have acted as condensation nuclei of cloud ice and water. Overall, our finding suggest that high-altitude microplastics cloud influence cloud formation and, in turn, might modify the climate.

In two separate studies out of St. Louis, Missouri, researchers found large amounts of microplastics in the water and sediment of a cave that has been closed to humans for decades.

Here is an estimate of consumption, now that we know tap water is also contaminated particularly in the US, these numbers are higher.

Abstract

Microplastics are ubiquitous across ecosystems, yet the exposure risk to humans is unresolved. Focusing on the American diet, we evaluated the number of microplastic particles in commonly consumed foods in relation to their recommended daily intake. The potential for microplastic inhalation and how the source of drinking water may affect microplastic consumption were also explored. Our analysis used 402 data points from 26 studies, which represents over 3600 processed samples. Evaluating approximately 15% of Americans’ caloric intake, we estimate that annual microplastics consumption ranges from 39000 to 52000 particles depending on age and sex. These estimates increase to 74000 and 121000 when inhalation is considered. Additionally, individuals who meet their recommended water intake through only bottled sources may be ingesting an additional 90000 microplastics annually, compared to 4000 microplastics for those who consume only tap water. These estimates are subject to large amounts of variation; however, given methodological and data limitations, these values are likely underestimates.

Here is Dane Wigington speaking about the polymers we inhale for geoengineering purposes:

Summary:

Doing what we can to limit intake of microplastics should be a consideration for everyone. If the rainwater contains microplastics from geoengineering, growing one’s food in a greenhouse and using well water as much as possible is important. Limit plastic use, including plastic tea bags, plastic bottles. Beware that in the US city tap water has been shown to contain microplastics. Please see this recent article on mitigation strategies to remove microplastics in tap water

