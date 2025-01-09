Darkfield Microscopy of Canine Distemper - Adenovirus Parainfluenza-Parvovirus Vaccine - Routine Vaccination For Dogs Shows Microbots and Polymer Self Assembly
This is Darkfield Microscopy of the vaccine for dogs routinely given. I have been previously asked to look at vaccinations for animals. I have recently shown one of the cat’s vaccine here:
Micro Robots In Cats Live Virus Rhinotracheitis and Panleukopenia Vaccine
In the following video you can see magnification 2000x many light emitting robots.
Classic self assembly of filaments with surrounding particles was seen. Magnification 2000x.
These are some of the filaments, that look classic, that assembled in about 3 hours. Magnification 400x
Mesogen and polymer structures also developed. Magnification 400x
Liposomes involved in self assembly were seen. Left Magnification 4000x, Right 200x.
Other structures also assembled Magnification 2000x.
You can see how busy the solution was - Magnification 2000x.
Magnification 400x.
This is magnification 2000x.
Here self assembly of larger structures are seen. Magnification 2000x.
Summary:
This vaccine for dogs shows similar findings as I have shown in many other childhood vaccines and injectable medications.
Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
First, I thank you for taking the time to look at this vaccine for dogs. My 9 yr old healthy Havanese got the shot in late April and was diagnosed with Lung cancer in late June. He was looking sick by early June. The tumor was the size of a babies fist. Not like I can do anything now, but I will never give a pet a jab again. It was heartbreaking to see him suffer with cancer.
Now that’s really playing dirty!!! Nano bots for our puppies, really really evil, of course I have heard they want us to not have pets or anything else that brings us joy & comfort. Remember the little squirrel that man in New York had rescued after the mama was run over & left the baby in the road. THEY broke into his house, took it, & killed it. Sooo don’t put your pet pics out there anywhere.