This is Darkfield Microscopy of the vaccine for dogs routinely given. I have been previously asked to look at vaccinations for animals. I have recently shown one of the cat’s vaccine here:

Micro Robots In Cats Live Virus Rhinotracheitis and Panleukopenia Vaccine

In the following video you can see magnification 2000x many light emitting robots.

Classic self assembly of filaments with surrounding particles was seen. Magnification 2000x.

These are some of the filaments, that look classic, that assembled in about 3 hours. Magnification 400x

Mesogen and polymer structures also developed. Magnification 400x

Liposomes involved in self assembly were seen. Left Magnification 4000x, Right 200x.

Other structures also assembled Magnification 2000x.

You can see how busy the solution was - Magnification 2000x.

Magnification 400x.

This is magnification 2000x.

Here self assembly of larger structures are seen. Magnification 2000x.

Summary:

This vaccine for dogs shows similar findings as I have shown in many other childhood vaccines and injectable medications.