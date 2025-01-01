Image: Modified Live Virus Vaccine for Cats

We made it to 2025! Happy new year, more work ahead of making our world a better place!

I recently was asked about vaccinations for animals and the effects of shedding. I was given several animal vaccines for Darkfield Microscopic Analysis.

Here, I looked at the modified live virus feline Rhinotracheitis panleukopenia vaccine.

The most interesting observation were classic micro robots self assembling filaments and mesogen like structures. There was still self assembly of what I call microrobots over time.

Image: Live virus feline Rhinotracheitis panleukopenia vaccine. Magnification 100x. AM Medical

I used mainly 4000x magnification with Oil objective. Below you can see the structures have the classic light emitting “microrobots” that I have shown so many times before in human blood and in human vaccinations.

Image: Live virus feline Rhinotracheitis panleukopenia vaccine. Magnification 4000x. AM Medical

Here you can see more mesogen like structures:

Image: Live virus feline Rhinotracheitis panleukopenia vaccine. Magnification 4000x. AM Medical

Below you can see a more mature mesogen structure, made of many microrobot luminescent substructures.

Image: Mesogen self assembled in Live virus feline Rhinotracheitis panleukopenia vaccine. Magnification 2000x. AM Medical

The usual polymer filaments also appeared after approximately 1 hour of observation but compared to other vaccines that I have looked at, there was much less of these polymer filaments present.

The most interesting observations were the light emitting microrobots. In the following videos you can see examples, with light emission in different color ranges, most notably blue. Self assembly is a dynamic process which excludes contamination. If you can film moving and artificially intelligent Quantum Dots/ Microrobots building complex structures and see the communication involved in building the structures you can be assured that this is a true assembly process. If you look at a slide that did not have certain structures to begin with and shortly thereafter you see assembly - the process becomes self explanatory.

Just to illustrate this point, I recently had a patient ask me how fast does self assembly happen? You can observe it dynamically. Here is one example in COVID19 unvaccinated blood. I have shown the self assembly of mesogens via nano and microrobots - but you can see how fast the polymer filaments grow.

In my interview with Dr Sandy Corlett we showed extensive documentation of how these fern like filaments create micellar polymer structures:

Nanotechnology Warfare Against Humanity Seen In Live Blood – Conversation with Dr. Sandy D. Corlett, ND, ThD, DDiv, DCC, PScD Truth, Science and Spirit Episode 18

Back to this feline vaccine. You can see these microrobots that are emitting light.

All videos were captured at 4000x magnification.

Summary:

In this particular live virus cat vaccine, similar structures as seen in other vaccines were noted. You can see the comparison to the many childhood vaccines I have previously looked at.

Measles, Mumps, Rubella And Varicella Vaccine For Children Shows Nanobot Swarms, Quantum Dots And Self Assembly Hydrogel

Meningococcus Vaccine For Children - Darkfield Microscopy Shows Self Assembled Hydrogel Filaments

Human Papilloma Virus Vaccine HPV For 9-12 Year Old Children Shows Nanobots, Self Assembly Hydrogel And Polymer Mesh Development

In the below document shedding is discussed from live vaccines:

The Dangers Of Vaccine Shedding-Live and GMO - How Much Risk Do The Vaccinated Children And Adults Pose To Everyone?

People have asked me what to do for their pets for detoxification. Many people have noticed that since the roll out of the COVID19 bioweapons, domestic animals and pets have suffered an uptick of chronic diseases. Can COVID19 vaccinated people shed to animals and adversely affect their health? Certainly the vaccine shedding literature indicates that it is so. Studies by Dr. Young Mi Lee on many COVID19 vaccines over a period of 2 years show that the self assembly nanotechnology continues to self replicate and is excreted in body fluids - and I have shown the filament excretion through the skin.

Breaking News: Millions of Self Assembly Nanoparticles In COVID19 Injections - Interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee & Professor Daniel Broudy Breaking News: Millions of Self Assembly Nanoparticles In COVID19 Injections - Interview with Dr. Young Mi Lee & Professor Daniel Broudy

Fluorescent Filaments Coming Out Of C19 Vaccinated Individuals Skin Glowing Under UV Light: Darkfield Microscopy

C19 Uninjected Individuals Expelling Fluorescent Filaments Through Skin - Similar To C19 Injected - Darkfield Microscopy Of Filaments And Correlation To Live Blood

This is consistent with my findings analyzing embalmed blood of COVID19 vaccinated humans and finding ongoing self replication 2 years after death.

Zombie Blood - COVID19 Vaccinated Embalmed Blood For Over 2 Years Shows Continued Self Assembly Nanotechnology Replication, Nano and Microrobot Activity

I do not have the answer as to how to help animals, as I am not a veterinarian. Common sense answers would be to mitigate exposure as best as possible.

I recommend accross the board a moratorium and re-evaluation of all vaccines, human, animal, mRNA or otherwise given the many adjuvants that are toxic, ranging from heavy metals to chemicals, to contaminating DNA and cancer causing SV 40 promotor genes. Given our experience and what we have found around the world in injectables the entire pharmaceutical industry needs to be reevaluated for safety standards for human and animal consumption.

For more information and summary of my vaccine microscopy research - including COVID19 and other childhood mandatory vaccines, please see my books TransHuman.

