Video: Beef sample 1- this was the same cow that I showed in my previous posts. Nano and microbots seen with extensive polymer self assembly

This is a continuation of a research project to correlate live blood findings with the blood of the meat consumed. My patient brought 3 different beef samples in, all grass fed, unvaccinated, homegrown. All samples had nanotechnology contamination, presumed to be from geoengineering. Please see my earlier two articles for context:

Here are more microscopic photos from the first sample:

Image: Beef Sample 1 - vesicular and micellar constructions sites just like we see in the blood

Beef sample 2 ( different animal) - video of nano and microrobots ( look for spherical objects or blinking light emitting round spheres)

Beef sample 2 - polymer filaments like we see in the blood:

Beef sample 3 ( different animal) - nano and microrobots - look for blinking lights in the next 2 videos below:

If you are unsure of what you are looking at, look at this video of Lantus Insulin. It looks very similar in regards to the nano and microrobots so you can recognize them:

Darkfield Microscopy of Lantus Insulin Shows Self Assembly Hydrogel And Same Nanorobotic Features As In C19 Bioweapon

Summary:

Unfortunately, this is not good news. I live in a community where many people are working to do the best they can to keep their blood clean - by drinking well water, growing their own food and having unvaccinated meat, being aware and taking precautions against C19 bioweapon shedding and additionally cleaning the blood with detoxification methods - as I have documented. We all have to breathe air, as do our animals. The nanotechnology is absorbed by the plants and grass. If the air is poisoned, everything gets poisoned. The original cow with the worst findings that made my patient feel sick ( sample 1) was the oldest, and maybe the self assembly nanotechnology had the greatest time to grow to large polymer structures. At this point, without mitigation strategies, its going to be very challenging to keep the blood in decent condition. I have confirmed these findings multiple times with beef from several different sources as well. I specifically looked at beef that was unvaccinated ( no vaccines whatsoever, not just no mRNA), grass fed and homegrown. In general, people on vegetarian diets seem to have less blood contamination. Intermittent fasting helps. I will be looking at other unvaccinated animal blood soon. Check the other linked articles for how we cleaned the blood from contamination and how the human blood looked while eating the sample 1 beef in the first post. Please share this research, so people are informed.

I have long said, what good is it to ban the poisenous c19 bioweapon if we do not win the fight against geoengineering - for the poisening and fusion with synthetic biology and technology of all life continues via these genocidal weather warfare operations.

I sadly seem to be right.