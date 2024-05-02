Image: 400x magnification, C19 un-injected blood, construction site with polymer growth

This week I saw an interesting case of severe live blood contamination in a C19 un-injected individual. Compared to previous tests, this was much worse, and the only thing that changed was the diet. The person had stopped mitigation strategies and has been on a carnivore diet only for 6 weeks. This was not store bought meat but grass fed, not vaccinated by the owners. The person is aware of shedding and has been working on minimal exposure to C19 injected individuals.

We have had immense geoengineering activity and spraying in our area in recent weeks. Several other people on the same diet had similar findings but not as severe. I remember about a year and a half ago that Dr. David Nixon had mentioned that from his observations in Australia that fasting appears to be helpful to clear the blood.

I have seen in my practice that people who do eat meat can have a high level of blood contamination. Again, since we are assaulted from every direction with this technology, it is challenging to find out what exactly would be causing such accelerated growth and solidification of hydrogel and self assembly nanotechnology as we have been recently seeing much more of. The images here are from one drop of blood.

I have previously shown that the same self assembly nanotechnology is in beef. People started talking about mRNA free beef, but other vaccines are also given and the extreme geoengineering spraying with polymers and metals is accelerating everywhere contaminating everything in our biosphere. All of the live blood practitioners that I am speaking to are seeing that the growth of the synthetic biology and self assembly nanotechnology is accelerating around the world. That is most definately my observation as well - and in my clinic I have people fly in from all over the United States.

I have had people send me images of highly unusual findings in meat. It should be considered that the technology is self replicating in the animals as well, and when we are consuming them, we increase our exposure.

Here is my previous research on the topic:

Contaminated Food Supply Contributing Cause To Live Blood Analysis Findings In Unvaccinated? Darkfield Blood Analysis On Grocery Meat Products

All Of Life Is Infected With Nanotechnology And Synthetic Biology - Live Blood Images Of A Wild Squirrel

We know that the technology is being sprayed on us, this is what is found in rainwater, hence will make it into the food supply too.

Whoever Is In Charge Of Geoengineering Operations Needs To Be Prosecuted For Crimes Against Humanity And Our Biosphere

Here are more images from the same individual

Image: 100x magnification, many construction sites that are solidifying

Image: 2000x magnification, spherical mesh network with solidification of polymers

Image: 2000x magnification, blood is being used for energy source to self assemble

Image: 100x mesh network of spherical construction sites transforming blood

Image: 2000x magnification, extensive spherical growth and solidification of polymers

Image : 2000x magnification construction site, significant spherical self assembly seen

Image: 100x magnification, polymer filament and extensive rouleaux formation

Image: 100x magnification, polymer filament and extensive rouleaux formation

Image: 2000x magnification, polymer filament and extensive rouleaux formation

Image: 400x magnification, polymer filament with construction site and extensive rouleaux formation

Summary:

I would like to remind people of the work of Dr Hildegard Staninger on essential oils degrading plastics including polystyrene which is mentioned as stealth nanoparticles in the Moderna patent. Polymers from Geoengineering have been shown to be polyethylene and other chemicals. I have my patients mix Lemon, Grapefruit and Cinnamon Oil 2 drops of each mixed in a veggie caps and taken with food - this is much easier to tolerate than Thieves, which also works. I wrote about Dr Staningers research here:

Understanding And Dissolving Building Blocks Of Nanotechnology: Review Of Microplastic Polymers Found In Humans And Therapeutic Use of Essential Oils -Dr. Hildegard Staninger

It is important to understand that much contamination comes through the food supply and that mitigation strategies for this should be performed. Looking again at the meat supply with the microscope is a good idea wherever you are.

Clifford Carnicom has cultured the polymers from what he calls Cross Domain Bacteria which are the nanorobots I see. This is isolated from C19 un injected blood, which we know is just as contaminated as C19 injected blood by now. These are the same synthetic artificial life forms that also produce Morgellons.

Pandora’s Polymer : Synthetic Blood and the Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB)

He identified the first polymer to be polyvinyl alcohol - which is plastic. The other one has other chemical signatures possibly consistent with polylactic acid, a thermoplastic.

A Cross Domain Bacteria (CDB) Production: (Otherwise Known as Hydrogel)

I and other continue to sound alarm that the quality of the live blood is looking worse over time. People talk about detoxification but I want to stress that these nanobots fuse with human tissue, as I have been showing in my literature review about microplastics. I do not know of a method to get it out of the cells once it has fused with them.

Self Assembly Nanotechnology Microplastic Polymers Contributing To Turbo Cancers, Accelerated Aging And All Diseases Self Assembly Nanotechnology Microplastic Polymers Contributing To Turbo Cancers, Accelerated Aging And All Diseases

Humans Turning Into Cyborgs: Scientific Article On "Detection of Various Microplastics in Patients Undergoing Cardiac Surgery"

Microplastics - aka Nanotechnological Self Assembly Polymers - Are Everywhere - Poisoning Our Biosphere, Food Supply And Humans

Damning New Research Study Finds Self Assembly Plastic Polymer Nanoparticles In Every Placenta Damning New Research Study Finds Self Assembly Plastic Polymer Nanoparticles In Every Placenta

I and a few others have been warning about this threat while most of humanity has been unaware or incredulous. Will our civilization just silently allow to be slow killed via this poison without any uprising?

Please watch my interview with Dr Sandy Corlett tomorrow, in which she discusses that the live blood analysis of people looks worse now than she has seen in her 30 year career as a teacher of live blood microscopy - and that her network of practitioners around the world are confirming this too.