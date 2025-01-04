I was given this medication by a patient with Crohn’s disease for analysis. It is used to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis.

I had previously shown microelectronics in Enbrel:

These are liposomes in this medication seen at 100x magnification:

I showed similar liposome images in my analysis of Pfizer COVID19 bioweapon.

Here is an image of its internal geometry - magnification 2000x.

Here is interaction with polymer filaments - magnification 200x. :

The liposomes developed antennas - magnification 200x.

Luminescence seen with adjacent microrobot - magnification 2000x.

Here the liposomes and their arms connect and change luminescence to dark - magnification 200x.

Here accumulation of microrobots into mesogens is seen - magnification 200x.

The liposomes spin nanofibers into elaborate networks interspursed with microrobots - magnification 200x. Liposomes are seen as the origins of this network:

The liposomes also attract microrobots as well as surrounding nanofibers - magnification 100x.

Here the elaborate nano/ microfibers are seen - magnification 2000x.

Nanofibers are used for biosensing applications:

Nanofibers interfaces for biosensing: Design and applications

The composition of NFs can also be modulated to increase the number of sites for immobilization of recognition elements, as well as to enhance the interaction with the target analytes [44]. In this regard, a plethora of synthetic and natural macromolecules, as well as their blends, have been processed by electrospinning aiming at biosensing design. For sensing applications, synthetic polymers including polyamide 6 (PA6) [52,53], poly(lactic acid) (PLA) [54], poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA) [55,56], poly(vinylpyrrolidone) (PVP) [22,57], among others, are typical examples. In addition, natural macromolecules such as chitosan [22], silk fibroin [58], and collagen [59] as well as their derivatives, have also been processed by electrospinning, either alone or in combination with synthetic polymers, for developing varied biosensing platforms. Conductive polymers (e.g., poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) (PEDOT) [60], poly(pyrrole) (PPy) [61], poly(aniline) (PANI) [62]) can also be blended with other macromolecules to confer electrical, electrochemical and electromechanical properties to electrospun NFs.

Liposomes self assemble nanofibers:

Light-induced self-assembly of nanofibers inside liposomes†

The liposome is a self-assembled structure where a lipid bilayer surrounds an aqueous compartment. With a typical volume on the order of one thousandth of a cubic micron, this interior compartment has been used to carry drugs, peptides, proteins and DNA for applications in molecular biology, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.1 Beyond the simple containment of molecules, the confined interior of a liposome is also an interesting space to explore supramolecular chemistry. In the literature, supramolecular structures that have been formed inside liposomes include actin fibers2 and fibril-shaped precipitates of the cancer drug doxorubicin.3 These examples, however, typically use ion injection or pH gradients that depend on the invasive diffusion of ions through the liposomal membrane in order to stimulate aggregation of molecules. In this report, we have investigated the use of light to non-invasively induce the self-assembly of encapsulated molecules into nanofiber networks inside liposomes. Bulk nanostructure formation by light has been observed in the form of photosensitive gels and liquid crystals

Nanowires have been used to create optoelectronics and lasers - as this work by Sandia National Laboratory shows:

1 Non-polar InGaN/GaN core-shell single nanowire lasers

We report lasing from nonpolar p-i-n InGaN/GaN multi-quantum well core–shell single-nanowire lasers by optical pumping at room temperature. The nanowire lasers were fabricated using a hybrid approach consisting of a top-down two-step etch process followed by a bottom-up regrowth process, enabling precise geometrical control and high material gain and optical confinement. The modal gain spectra and the gain curves of the core–shell nanowire lasers were measured using micro-photoluminescence and analyzed using the Hakki-Paoli method. Significantly lower lasing thresholds due to high optical gain were measured compared to previously reported semipolar InGaN/GaN core–shell nanowires, despite significantly shorter cavity lengths and reduced active region volume. Mode simulations show that due to the core–shell architecture, annular-shaped modes have higher optical confinement than solid transverse modes. The results show the viability of this p-i-n nonpolar core–shell nanowire architecture, previously investigated for next-generation light-emitting diodes, as low-threshold, coherent UV–visible nanoscale light emitters, and open a route toward monolithic, integrable, electrically injected single-nanowire lasers operating at room temperature.

Below you can see the geometrics of nanowire lasers made from Silicone, Aluminum, Nickel and other elements. As a comparison are the geometric shapes that develop within the liposomes. Nanowire lasers are used for optoelectronics.

Figure 1. Schematic diagram of the InGaN/GaN core-shell nanowire laser fabrication process, SEM and TEM images of the InGaN/GaN core-shell nanowire laser. (a) Silica microspheres deposited on the n-type GaN film. (b) n-type GaN nanowires with tapered and rough sidewalls after ICP dry etch. (c) Straight and smooth sidewalls of n-type GaN nanowires are created after AZ400K wet etch. (d) Shell layers (n-GaN layer, InGaN/GaN MQW, AlGaN electron blocking layer, and p/p+ GaN capping layer) are grown on the n-type GaN nanowire template. (e) SEM image of a core-shell nanowire transferred onto a Si3N4/Si substrate.

Summary:

We are learning more on how liposomes can interact and self assemble nanowires, biosensors and other nanotechnological devices. Biotechnology is advancing the pharmaceutical industry in multipurpose scientific areas. Optoelectronics and biophotonics, plasmonic crystals all are elements that can be utilized for Artificial Intelligence manipulated quantum computing, biosensing, genetic engineering and other modalities. Asking questions as to how these possibilities are affecting humanity is important in order to understand broader implications of how these nanotechnology substances interact with human physiology - and ultimately change us on a fundamental unseeen nano and micro level.