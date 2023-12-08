EXPOSURE TO AERIAL EMISSIONS OF NANO COMPOSITE MATERIALS RESULTED IN CHOLINESTERASE INHIBITION - By Toxicologist Dr. Hildy Staninger
I am posting this paper on the effect of advanced nanotechnology particles on the Acetyl cholineesterase system. Much discussion has been held that the Covid virus, - that has not been identified anywhere - or snake venom peptides that supposedly have been ubiquitously deployed - cause effects on the nicotinic actetyl choline receptor. Hence Nicotine …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.