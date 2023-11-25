BREAKING NEWS: New Analysis Of C19 Bioweapons: No MRNA, But Toxic Metals and Silicone. Dental Anesthetics & Pneumovax Also Contain Silicone & Metals Used For Nanotech-Interview With Dr. Geanina Hagima
In this groundbreaking interview with my colleague Dr. Geanina Hagima from Romania, she reveals her most recent research findings of Electron microscopy of Comirnaty C19 shot which contains Carbon, Oxygen, Silicon, Titanium and Magnesium. She once again shows no element of life, no Phosphorus or Nitrogen. This means there is no mRNA or DNA in the vials.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.